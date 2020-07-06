1927 — 2020
William Blaine Richan, 93, returned to his Heavenly Father and his loved ones on July 1, 2020 in Orem, Utah. He was born on May 31,1927 to William Baine Richan and Annie Matilda Johnson in American Fork, Utah. He married Helen Nelson on August 31,1950 in Elko, Nevada and they later solemnized their marriage in 1966 in the Manti Utah,Temple.
Blaine and Helen had 4 children, 3 girls & 1 boy. Blaine proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WW2 and worked at Geneva Steel for 42 years. He loved his grandkids, family get-togethers (Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter, birthdays), he was an avid bowler, enjoyed woodworking, fishing on Strawberry, sitting on the porch having long talks with good company, camping,traveling with the Good Sams, trips to their property in Mesquite Nevada, watching the Jazz play (most times), and the annual deer hunt in October with his family. Blaine was a resilient, hard working man who loved his family. He will be missed.
Survivors include his children: Barbara Hampton, Debra (Tony) Gutierrez, Paul (Jill) Richan, 13 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, and his sister Ila Thomas. Preceded in death by his sweetheart Helen, parents, daughter- Kathryn Colledge, 3 grandchildren,and 3 siblings: Keith, Gwen, and Edith.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11 am at Anderson & Sons Mortuary, 49 East 100 North, American Fork. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 am to 10:30 am. Please see the SignUp Genius link at the end of Blaine’s obituary at www.andersonmortuary.com to schedule a time to attend the viewing.