1926-2019
William Dale Goodson, 92, of Orem, Utah passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Florence Fay Goodson. Children; Georgia Malquist (Malyn), Linda Dinsmoor (Paul), Elaine Urban (Charles), David Goodson, Gloria McCann (Brad). Twin Brother, Earl Goodson, brother, Gary Goodson, and sisters; Ruth Payne and Carolyn Hunter; 21 grandchildren, and 40 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel on 950 S. 50 E., Orem, UT. A Viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 26 at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 S. State Street, Orem, UT. Burial will be in the Orem City Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at SundbergOlpinMortuary.com.