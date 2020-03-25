1927 — 2020
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather returned home to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, March 19, 2020.
William David Stickney was born on July17, 1927 in Eureka, UT to Ivan Wesley Stickney and Ruby Cole Stickney. He married Geneal Robbins (his sweetheart of 70 years) on August 27,1949 in Santaquin, UT. On September 17, 1960 they were sealed for eternity in the Manti Temple and blessed with 4 children.
As a young man he enlisted in the United States Navy training for and working as a cook on trains.
Bill was a wonderful husband and fun-loving father. He loved serving others, helping neighbors and friends and working on the church farm. He accepted and magnified various callings, especially as a faithful home teacher and grew close to the families he visited. Together mom and dad enjoyed serving for 4 summers as campground hosts at the Koholowo Girls Camp and loved working with the leaders and young girls there. Dad also enjoyed serving in the Provo Temple for several years as a worker. He has a testimony of the gospel and loved his Savior, Jesus Christ.
Dad loved spending time with family, whether is was traveling, camping, fishing or celebrating holidays together. He also loved playing in the outdoors doing hunting, boating, snow and water skiing and playing golf. He spent many joyful hours in his wood working shop making wonderful wood pieced that he gifted to his family and many others throughout his life. He was short in stature but big on his abundance of love, service and kindness to all.
We would like to give a special thanks to Susan Vacher from Encompass Home Health, hospice nurses and the kind and loving nurses and staff at Central Utah Veterans Home.
Bill is survived by his wife, Geneal, and their children: Pat, Kent, Kathie (Scott) Berry and Colleen (Mark) Ainge. He also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild who will all miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 4 sisters.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Santaquin City Cemetery, 100 East 300 South, Santaquin, Utah. A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 from 12-6 p.m. for the general public to pay their respects. The family may or may not be present during the viewing and would appreciate you coming to pay your respects to Bill.
Condolences may be sent to www.walkermemorials.com.