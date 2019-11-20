William Floyd Huish

1925-2019
Orem, Utah — Beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather William (Bill) Floyd Huish, 94, passed away on November 17, 2019. He was born on September 1, 1925 to Albert Floyd and Rena Choules Huish. Bill married Louise Marie Arave, the love of his life, on June 5, 1947 in the Salt Lake Temple.
Bill served in World War II as a navigation school instructor. After the war, he joined the Air Force Reserves and served for 30 years, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He received the Air Force Commendation Medal for Outstanding Service.
Bill worked at Geneva Steel Plant and J.C. Penney. He later clerked at a law firm and ran a collection agency. In 1970, he was elected the Utah County Clerk where he served for 20 years. During this time, he served as a Board member and the President of the Utah Association of Counties. He was also a member of the National Association of Counties and the Director of the National Association of County Recorders and Clerks. He also served as the President of the Orem Kiwanis Club. Bill attended BYU and was a life-long Cougar fan. He was a friend to everyone and loved by all who knew him.
Bill was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served diligently as an Elders quorum president, High counselor, Bishop and Stake auditor. After retirement, Bill and Louise served a mission in the New York City Visitor’s Center where for the last part of their mission Bill was the director of the Center. They also served many years at the Church Conference Center. After Louise died, Bill volunteered for almost 9 years at the Provo Missionary Training Center, completing his service there when he was 93 years old.
He is survived by his three children: Tauna Thurgood (Rand), Mignon Sandgren (Charles), and Brad William Huish, 9 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to thank Becky Nelson and her team at A Plus Home Care and Hospice and the Covington Senior Living center for their tender care.
Funeral Services will be November 23, 2019 at the Cascade 1st Ward Chapel, 481 East Center Street, Orem, Utah at 11:00 am. A viewing will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 am at the Chapel prior to the service.
Interment will be at Orem City Cemetery. Condolences can be offered to the family online at www.walkersanderson.com.