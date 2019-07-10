William Herbert Engemann

1940-2019
On the evening of June 13, 2019, at the age of 78, William (Bill) Herbert Engemann passed away unexpectedly while returning home from a theater date with his wife Kathryn.
Bill was born on October 16, 1940 in Livonia, Wayne County, Michigan in the West side suburbs of Detroit,. He was educated in elementary schools there until the fall of 1951 when his parents moved the family to the San Fernando Valley in Southern California, where he continued his education and graduated from Van Nuys High School with honors in Music, Art and Drama. Following high school, he attended Woodbury College in Los Angeles and went to work for The Howard Hughes Tool Company and The Summa Corporation, becoming highly trusted in security and as a chauffeur. He was assigned to be an assistant on Mr. Hughes personal staff until October, 1960.
At that time, Bill was called to serve as a missionary for two years for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Central States Mission.
Following his mission, he returned to Southern California in 1962 where he became Road Manager for the hit recording and concert performing vocal group, The Lettermen. Every now and then he was invited on stage with them to perform as part of a special number. Bill was blessed with a beautiful baritone voice and was asked to sing solos at various special events throughout his life.
He then returned to Oklahoma where he married his first wife, Sue Wade, whom he had met during his missionary service. They had five children, Jeffrey, Stephanie, Meridith, Jennifer and Jason. During that period, he faithfully served in many church callings, including Branch President. He owned and operated several businesses and designed and decorated for special events.
Bill and Sue were later divorced and he returned to Provo, UT. There he met and married his eternal companion, Kathryn Barnes. Kathryn brought 4 children to their marriage and, in addition to his children, Bill loved and considered them as his own. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. They had been married 26 years at the time of his passing, and their love continues now into eternity.
During their time in Provo, Bill and Kathryn worked together producing special events, owned a scrapbooking company, as well as doing their own television show, “Welcome Home with Bill and Kathryn” on local television. The show had been set to continue with a new contract when the “9-11” attack hit and the world turned upside down.
Sometime later, Bill and Kathryn moved to Beverly Hills, CA., and went to work for Shawn and Larry King as personal assistants until they eventually retired and moved back to Provo, Utah. They later moved to the Kansas City area where Kathryn was called to serve as a temple worker in the Kansas City Temple and Bill faithfully attended alongside her. Bill’s health declined in the past couple of years and he had to move into a long-term care facility. We thank the staff at the Good Samaritan for their excellent and loving care. Bill still attended his local church services where he shared his testimony and touched many hearts. He enjoyed his outings with his sweetheart and was blessed to be by her side when he left this mortal existence to join his loved ones and continue his missionary work beyond the veil. We will all miss his vibrant spirit, larger than life personality, his sense of humor and infectious laugh, his ability to light up a room and most importantly his firm and unwavering testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Paul Robert Engemann, his mother, Lilllias Susan Nicholas and brother, Robert (Bob) Philip Engemann, and sister-in-law, Betty Engemann. Bill is survived by his wife Kathryn Engemann, his brother Karl (Gerri) Engemann, sister, Jean (Ed) King and his children: Jeffrey Engemann, Stephanie (Doug) Murphy, Meridith Smith, Jennifer (Brian) Barton, Jason (Tiffany Love) Engemann, stepchildren: Daniel (Angela) Garza, Rachel (Dale) Lake, Ruth Garza, Joshua (Allison) Garza, his grandchildren: Paul (Olivia) Murphy, Emma Murphy, Brandon Murphy, Spencer Murphy, Brittany (Jacob) Wright, Carly Almaraz, Anna Leigh (Nick Mccracken) Almaraz, Ricky Almaraz, Ava Barton, Addison Barton, Tanner Engemann, Brea Martin, Lexi Martin, Jacob Garza, Gabriel Garza, Isabelle Garza, Emma Garza, Taylinn (Chance Luper) Lake, Kierra Lake, Alexandra Lake, Ashlyn Lake, Ethan Lake, Erik Lake, Dianne (Dallin) Largin, Chase Carter, Beau Garza, Paisley Garza, his great-grandchildren: Adleigh Wright, Ella Mccracken, Emery Luper, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13th at the Foothill Ward, 345 E. 4525 N., Provo, UT 84604, at 11am to 12pm in the Relief Society Room to visit and view pictures and memorabilia, with the Memorial Service in the chapel starting at 12:30pm. Dedication of the grave site will take place immediately following the service at Eastlawn Memorial Hills, 4800 N. 650 E. in Provo. A light lunch will be served in the ward Cultural Hall for family members following dedication of the grave. Bill’s family is grateful to the Foothill Ward Relief Society for graciously providing this lunch. A Memorial Service was also held on Saturday, June 29th at the Olathe Stake Center in Olathe, KS.