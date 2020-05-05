William Kent Prue

1937 — 2020
William K. “Bill” Prue passed away peacefully of natural causes, at his home in Lehi, Utah on May 3, 2020. Bill was born on May 18, 1937, in Provo, Utah to Kent A. and Fornia Peterson Prue. He was the oldest of nine children, and at one point his parents had the distinction of having five sons serving in the U.S. Navy at the same time. Bill grew up in Orem, Utah, and graduated from Lincoln High School in Orem in 1956. His Navy career began early, when he joined a Navy Reserve unit at age 17 while still a junior at Lincoln High. Bill was proud of his Navy service. He served seven tours of duty during the Vietnam War, spending one full year in Vietnam. He was a Chief Petty Officer during much of his 20 years of active duty, and he served a total of ten additional years in the reserves.
Bill married Marita Nadine Woodbury in 1958, and they raised five children: John Kent (Patricia) Prue, SherRon Prue Smith, La Dawn Prue (Steven) Larsen, Sean Mark Prue, and Lonn Joel “LJ” (Tamara) Prue. They were later divorced. Bill married JoAnn Brinkerhoff Packer in the Salt Lake Temple in December 1988, and they were married for over 25 years until her death on September 22, 2014. Bill married Veda Joan Skousen on January 15, 2016, and she survives him.
After his Navy career, Bill earned an Associate Degree in Building Construction from Utah Technical College in Salt Lake City, and he enjoyed a second career as a building contractor for many years. Bill could fix anything, and even after retirement, he loved to help people with any kind of project. Bill also loved the mountains and the outdoors (especially Lamb’s Canyon), and he was an avid hunter, fisherman and camper, fishing with family and friends throughout the United States, including several trips to Alaska.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Jesse, his sister LaRae and his wife JoAnn. He is survived by his wife Joan, five children, ten stepchildren: Annette (Jamie) Dester, Cindy Packer (Merrill) Kingston, Scott (Donna) Packer, David (Brenda) Packer, Donna (Gene, deceased) Sadler, John (Rebbie) Skousen, Bruce (Kim) Skousen, Russell (Debbie) Skousen, Alycia (William Woolf) Skousen, and Kathleen (Michael) Garcia, 47 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by six siblings: Richard, Jerry, Charles, David, Denise, and Doren.
Private family graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 in the Orem City Cemetery with military honors. A viewing will be held that same day from 10-10:45 a.m. at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem. Live streaming of the services will be available at www.walkersanderson.com on the Live Webcast page starting at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.