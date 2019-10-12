1925-2019
William S. Brothers, MD, 94, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in Provo, Utah.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Oak Hills 6th Ward, 1960 North 1500 East, Provo, Utah. There will be a viewing from 6:00 p.m. to
8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, at Nelson Family Mortuary, 4780 N. University Ave., Provo, Utah, and from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Monday prior to services at the church.
Interment will be at Eastlawn Memorial Cemetery, Provo, Utah. For complete obituary, visit www.NelsonMortuary.com.