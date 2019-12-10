1925-2019
Our dear mother Wilma Ruth Barton Eustice Roberts was reunited with her loving eternal family on Saturday, December 7th with her earthly family surrounding her side. She was a woman of great faith and determination and the way she chose to pass from this life was no different.
After having hosted another delicious Thanksgiving dinner with her family she uncharacteristically mentioned that she was tired. The next day she was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia and sepsis.
She fought valiantly for a week and then decided she was ready to leave this mortal existence behind. Family and friends came from near and far to pay their last respects and it was a loving and beautiful experience for everyone involved. The peace and calm that she displayed portrays a woman who lived a remarkable life.
Wilma was born August 25, 1925 to Roy and Minnie Barton. She is preceded in death by her sister, Beryl, her brother, Rex and is survived by her younger sister, Vivian. Mom was close to each of her siblings and their children and their children’s children. Everyone felt special by the way they were treated by Aunt Wilma.
In 1943 she decided to leave the cold winters of Iowa behind and rode a train across the country (standing so the soldiers could sit) to California where she loved the warmth of the sun. She worked for Cee-Bee Chemical company where she met a dashing, handsome man named Blaine who swept her off her feet. They were married in Iowa in 1953 and drove across Canada for their honeymoon to settle in San Mateo, CA as their first home. He introduced her to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and she joined him in membership shortly thereafter. She had an unwavering testimony in the atonement of Jesus Christ throughout her life.
James Barton was born in 1960 and then they moved to La Canada, CA where Leslie Ann was born in 1964. They all loved their beautiful home in that amazing area and then in 1976 they moved to Tustin, CA. In 1984 Blaine and Wilma moved to Modesto, CA where they lived until his passing in 2001 after Mom had been his tireless and loving caregiver for many years.
Mom was lucky to find a loving companion and married Samuel Roberts in 2003.They moved to Springville, UT to be closer to Leslie and her young sons. She was the BEST grandma anyone could ever have! Everyone in Sam’s family were blessed by having her in their lives and she was so grateful to be loved and accepted by each of them as a “bonus” grandma.
Wilma was a loving, kind, thoughtful, generous, funny, outgoing, happy, spiritual, intelligent, beautiful woman who dressed as if she were going to an event even when it was Tuesday morning and she was in her office working on her Daughter’s of the Utah Pioneers lesson, which she faithfully taught for more than 10 years. She loved genealogy and spent countless hours working on finding all of her family.
Mom and Dad worked side by side for many years running multiple businesses. They traveled the world together and she displayed many treasures in her home to remind her of the places she’s been and the things she experienced during a life well-lived.
Our mother loved everyone equally. The children from Blaine’s first marriage, James Craig and Eileen Gail, were her children, and our brother and sister, and we all love each other tremendously. Countless other people have come through our home; anyone who needed a place to stay or eat were always welcome.
Wilma is lovingly survived by her husband Sam, her children: Craig & Karyl, Eileen & Dennis, Bart & Carrie, Leslie & Tom; 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren who will all miss her amazing influence in their lives.
Please join us in a celebration of Wilma’s life on Friday, December 13th at a viewing held in her honor from 9:00 — 10:30 am at the LDS chapel located at 878 W. Center St, Springville. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 am. The burial will take place at Wasatch Lawn in Salt Lake City.