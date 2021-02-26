Zella Warren
Zella Warren, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away peacefully February 23rd 2021 at her home in American Fork, Utah. She was 85.
A memorial will be held at Anderson and Sons Mortuary, 49 E 100 N, American Fork, UT 84003. Viewing at 12:45pm followed by the funeral service at 2:00pm. A COVID-safe virtual service is also planned via ZOOM. The link can be found at www.Andersonmortuary.com.
Zella was born October 14th, 1935, in Provo, Utah to Clarence and Olive "Dolly" Simpson Andersen. One of thirteen siblings, Zella spent her early life in Provo / Orem. She married Cloyd Warren in Payson, UT and traveled with him during his career in the U.S. Navy. The family lived in several states during the Navy years including Hawaii, Nevada, and California. Returning to Utah County in 1972, Zella subsequently resided in American Fork until the time of her death. Cancer took her, but it did not define her.
Zella's home in American Fork was always a welcoming and open place to visit. She enjoyed spending time with her family, particularly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A lover of dogs, she was often in the company of Ginger or Sugar. She was skilled in handcrafts and had recently knitted hats for other cancer-treatment patients. A woman of strong opinion, with an occasionally irreverent sense of humor, she was active, engaging, and humorous to the end.
She is survived by many friends and her five children: Judy Lewis of American Fork; Debbie Warren of American Fork, Michael (Wendy) Warren of Dili, Timor-Leste; Kevin (Kharent) Warren of American Fork; Patti (David) Wall of Eagle Mountain, 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was a long-time Foster parent to Ms. Camille Carver (deceased).
Preceded in death by her husband Cloyd G. Warren, granddaughter Brandie J. Warren, grandson Keaton M. Warren, great-grandson Jagger Marshall.
She will be missed.