Zola Rae Law Ash
1926 - 2021
Zola Rae was born on June 27, 1926 in Brigham City UT to Reuben D. and Leda Call Law. After moving to Provo UT she attended BY High and then BYU where she met Grant Ash whom she married in 1946. Grant and Zola had four children - Terry Kay (William) Moore, Allyn (Rand) Smart, Dayle (Karen) Ash, and Cozanne (Ray) Layton. Zola was an accomplished artist and served as President of the Utah Valley Art Guild and the Utah County Art Board. She found joy in socializing with friends from church (including an LDS mission to South Africa) and Tamaris and Thursday Club. Zola treasured her family and friends and hoped they benefited from her love of beauty and expression. She is survived by 3 of her 4 children, 18 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and two sisters, Nena and Lynette. She was preceded in death by her husband Grant, daughter Terry, brother R. Dee Law and sister Leda. For condolences and to read her life story please go to AFCFuneralHome.com