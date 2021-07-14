The American Academy of Dermatology recommends reapplying sunscreen every two hours when you’re outside, but a recent survey found that 42% of U.S. adults do not reapply sunscreen or only reapply it when they get wet, even though 80% of those surveyed said they knew about the two-hour recommendation.
It’s important to understand what the experts recommend for taking care of your skin and why, so that you’re motivated to follow the advice. To help you keep your skin healthier this summer, here are four skin health myths and the facts that combat them:
Myth: Cloudy days are more dangerous than sunny days.
Fact: Some evidence suggests that partially cloudy skies may be more dangerous than clear skies and extremely overcast skies.
Have you ever heard a conversation that went something like this?
Mom: “Time to put on our sunscreen, kids.”
Child: “But Mom, it’s cloudy outside!”
Mom: “Believe it or not, the clouds make the sun’s rays more harmful! Now go grab the SPF 100.”
If it is partially cloudy in this scenario, the mom may be right. Some authors have reported a phenomenon some refer to as the “broken cloud effect.”
“Certain clouds can actually create higher UV levels than a perfectly cloudless day,” according to Johnny Gurgen Dermatology & Mohs Surgery. “When compared with completely clear skies, studies have shown that partially cloudy skies have raised the UV-B rays by 25% and increased DNA damage up to 40%!”
On extremely overcast days, clouds can block a lot of the sun’s UV-B rays. But it’s still a good idea to wear sunscreen every time you go outside.
Myth: Jagged-edged moles always become cancerous.
Fact: Atypical moles can turn into cancer, but they don’t always.
You may have heard the ABCDEs of skin cancer. It’s a mnemonic device to help you remember what cancerous moles might look like:
Asymmetrical.
Border that is jagged or irregular.
Color that varies across the mole.
Diameter that is larger than 6 millimeters.
Evolving in shape, size or color.
If you notice any of these signs, it doesn’t mean that the mole is necessarily cancerous. Atypical moles can demonstrate many of the same features as melanoma.
“Atypical moles are very similar to melanoma: Both are asymmetrical, multicolored, have an irregular border and can grow over time,” said Amardeep S. Grewal, MD, a radiation oncologist. “While not all atypical moles are precancerous moles, they can become cancerous moles or melanoma.”
If you find a mole with some worrisome features, don’t panic. You can and should go see your dermatologist for additional evaluation.
Myth: Wearing makeup with SPF is just as good as wearing sunscreen.
Fact: In most cases, you will need to apply makeup with SPF pretty thickly and regularly to get the protection you’re after.
Makeup with SPF is a great idea in theory. In practice, however, it doesn’t always give you the protection you should be seeking.
In referring to forms of makeup with SPF, dermatologist Sonia Batra, MD, says, “To achieve the SPF on the label, you would have to apply about 2 mg of product per square centimeter of skin, or a dollop about the size of a nickel to the face.”
Even if you apply enough makeup initially, to follow the recommendations of the American Academy of Dermatology, you would need to reapply the same amount every two hours. If you know you’re not likely to whip out a mirror and reapply your SPF-laden makeup every two hours, it’s probably best to stick to sunscreen.
Myth: Eating sweet or oily foods causes oily skin and acne.
Fact: These foods don’t seem to cause or impact acne in a significant way.
Many have been told to avoid pizza, chocolate, fries and other “junk” foods in order to keep their skin clear. The truth is that while these foods aren’t great for our overall health, they don’t appear to significantly affect our skin all that much. However, dairy products and high-glycemic foods have been shown to trigger acne.
As you’re out playing, eating and enjoying this summer, keep these skin health facts in the back of your mind. Separate the myths from the facts and you’ll be able to make the best choices for you and your skin.