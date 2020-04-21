Lately, I’ve been feeling unusually unsettled. My heart rate has been a little quicker than normal. I’ve been having crazy dreams. I’ve been quicker to anger. And I have noticed the signs of depression setting in.
Like everyone else in the world today, I’ve been under an unusual and new type of stress. Coping with all of the stressors surrounding the threat of contracting COVID-19, work for my husband and I being threatened, and being shut in is certainly taking its toll on my health.
After a few weeks of spending too much time watching the news and not enough time exercising, I’ve realized I need to devote some time to a little de-stressing. Time to research some ideas that everyone can use to combat the uneasy feeling that is creeping in. Here are some great ideas for meditation, self-care and de-stressing techniques the entire family can use. For more ideas, visit our Smart Thinking board on Pinterest.
Family de-stressing
Whether you think so or not, parents are not the only ones in your home experiencing increased stress levels. Your children, no matter what age, are all likely dealing with some sort of elevated anxiety. Sure, staying in your pajamas all day every day is fun, but being separated from your friends, teachers, co-workers and extended family is depressing for everyone. Time to add some stress-relieving activities to your daily routine.
As part of your children’s schoolwork each day, have them take 15-20 minutes and either journal or draw pictures describing the feelings they are experiencing like loneliness, laziness, jitteriness or sleepiness. As a family, be sure to incorporate some sort of daily physical activity — whether indoors or out — to activate your endorphins. And, as the adult, take time yourself to journal your own feelings, frustrations and experiences.
Meditation ideas
When the panic over the pandemic becomes far too overwhelming and you honestly feel like you can’t breathe, it’s time to slow everything down — your breathing, heart rate and even your racing mind. The best way to do that is through regular meditation. That meditation can come in a variety of forms. It could be using an app to focus more directly on your breathing. You can calendar in 20 minutes every morning for prayer and quiet contemplation. Or you can add yoga to your exercise routine.
Don’t have 20 minutes a day? Try these simple ideas you can do in 5 minutes or less. Rub your feet with a tennis ball. Swap out your daily caffeine for more water. Calm your sweet tooth with a healthier spoonful of pure honey. Run in place for 60 seconds. Do 1-minute of deep-breathing exercises. Take off your shoes and socks and spend 5 minutes soaking up some vitamin D while walking in the grass. Listen to an inspirational song. Watch your favorite comedy routine on YouTube for some nice laughter.
Self-care tips
If there was ever a more perfect time for introducing regular self-care routines into your life, now is the time. With all this extra time on our hands now that we are all staying home, we have oodles of opportunities to incorporate things that might have previously seemed indulgent into our regular routine. Those long bubble baths, once thought of as luxuries after the kids were all in bed, can now more easily become part of your new normal. Home spa days complete with mani-pedis and face masks are perfect now.
Once those kiddos are all in bed, take some time to treat yourself to a little self-care routine like this one. Start by queuing up a relaxing Spotify playlist to enjoy while soaking in a hot bathtub filled with a new bath bomb. Take time to do that extra conditioning treatment on your hair, too. After the bath, give your entire body a deep moisturizing treatment paying attention to your hands, feet and face. Pull out your most cozy pajamas and sip a cup of rich hot cocoa while reading that neglected book in bed.
