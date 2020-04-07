All this time in quarantine has found me spending a lot more time in the kitchen cooking and baking for my family. In fact, I was laughing with my husband the other day mentioning that my dishwasher hasn’t seen this much action since we initially moved into our home in 2014 after living without a dishwasher for several years. With Easter fast approaching, my baking has taken on a happy spring theme.
Beautifully bright desserts in various shades of pink, blue, green, yellow and purple are always a welcomed sight at the end of a delicious Easter dinner. Instead of the usual Jell-O or cheesecake dessert, this year why not try a new recipe for a change?
Here are my favorite ideas for cookies, cakes and even candy-filled snacks. For even more ideas, log on to our Easter Ideas board on Pinterest.
Cookies
Decorated sugar cookies are always a great idea no matter what holiday, but you can step up those bunny- and egg-shaped cookies a notch this year. Or, spruce up those traditional chocolate chip cookies with some of your favorite Easter chocolate candies. Dipped Oreo cookies, too, are extra bright when dipped in pastel dipping chocolates and decorated with confetti sprinkles.
This year try these frosted carrot cake cookies. Combine 1 box of carrot cake mix with 2 eggs, 1/3 cup melted butter, 1/2 cup raisins and 1/4 cup chopped walnuts. Let dough sit for 5-10 minutes. Use scoop to form cookies into balls. Bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes. Cool and then frost with cream cheese frosting made with 1/4 cup butter, 4 ounces of cream cheese, 1-2 tablespoons milk, 2 cups powdered sugar and 1/2 teaspoon vanilla. Top with chopped walnuts or sprinkles.
Cakes
One of the prettiest Easter desserts on Pinterest is the beautiful, layered Robin’s Egg cake. Frosted the perfect shade of blue with little flecks of brown, this cake is beautifully topped with a “nest” of cookie crumbs and little Cadbury Mini Eggs. Other cake beauties you can try to make include a sweet-yet-tart Coconut Lemon Cake, a simple Strawberry Bundt Cake or even a layered, no-bake cheesecake.
Try Lemon Blueberry Cupcakes. Mix a boxed white cake mix according to directions but replace the 1/4 cup of water with 1/4 cup lemon juice and 2 teaspoons lemon zest. Toss 1 cup fresh blueberries in 1/4 cup powdered sugar then gently fold into the batter. Fill cupcake liners. Bake for 18 minutes at 350 degrees. Once cooled, frost with lemon buttercream made with 1 cup softened butter, 5 cups powdered sugar, 1 tablespoon lemon zest and 1/4 cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice. Top with a blueberry.
Candy
Admittedly, Easter is filled with all sorts of candy. So many jelly beans, mini eggs, chocolate bunnies, peanut butter eggs, pastel M&Ms and much, much more. But, when it comes to fun snack ideas to enjoy during this holiday, you can actually incorporate many of those treats into even more delicious, sweet snacks. You can enhance your usual popcorn with those beloved mini eggs or you can also create adorable flowers using those spring-colored M&Ms, candy melts and pretzel bites.
Try this Crockpot Easter Candy recipe. Pour 34.5 ounces of honey roasted peanuts into a crockpot. Top with 48 ounces of vanilla-flavored candy coating. Cover and cook for 1 hour on low. After 1 hour stir the mixture and continue to cook, stirring every 15-20 minutes for another hour. Meanwhile line 2 cookie sheet with wax paper. Turn off crockpot and add nearly all of an 11.4 ounce bag of M&Ms, reserving 1/2 cup. Working quickly, scoop mounds onto sheets and top with remaining M&Ms and sprinkles.
— Jennifer Durrant