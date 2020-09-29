It’s apple season and now, when the temperatures start to dip and the crunchy leaves begin to fill the yard and sidewalks, there’s simply no better time to grab those bushels of fresh-picked apples and bake up delicious desserts filled with beloved fall flavors. In addition to delicious baked apple decadence, crisp evenings are perfect for fresh-pressed, warmed apple cider.
To help kick off these beautiful autumn months, I have found amazing recipes perfect for using up all those perfectly crisp apples. Here are recipes and ideas for crisps and crumbles, breads and rolls and even tips for preserving and freezing fall’s fruitful harvest. For even more ideas, visit our Fall Y’all board on Pinterest.
Crisps and crumbles
My favorite go-to recipe for a bag full of apples is always an extra crunchy apple crisp. Simple to make, quick to bake and perfectly satisfying when served with a scoop of ice cream, apple crisps and crumbles are a great option for a Sunday night dessert. If you prefer the more cake-like cobbler, there are dozens of ideas for whipping up an easy apple cobbler dump cake, too.
Try this Caramel Apple Dump Cake. Dump two 20-ounce cans of apple pie filling into a 9-by-13-inch greased baking dish. Sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon allspice, 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon. Stir to mix. Cut up the caramels from a 10.8-ounce bag of caramels and sprinkle atop the apples. Sprinkle evenly with 1 box super moist butter yellow cake mix. Dot the top of cake with 3/4 cup salted butter cut into 15 squares. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
Breads and rolls
Cooler weather always makes me want to bake up delicious bread — loaves of French bread, dinner rolls, quick breads, muffins and even cinnamon rolls. This fall, however, I’m longing for apple-flavored breads and rolls. The comfort of fresh-baked bread, combined with cinnamon- and allspice-flavored apples makes for a delicious autumn treat.
Try this Apple Bread recipe. Mix 1/2 cup brown sugar with 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon. Set aside. In a bowl combine 2/3 cup sugar and 1/2 cup softened butter until smooth. Add 2 eggs and 2 teaspoons vanilla. Then add 1 1/2 cups flour, 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder and 1/2 cup milk. Pour half batter into a greased 9-by-5-inch loaf pan and cover with 1/2 of a peeled and chopped apple. Sprinkle half of sugar mixture. Pour remaining batter and top with remaining apples and sugar. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes.
Preserving and freezing
Capturing those perfect apple flavors to enjoy well beyond autumn can be as easy as, well, apply pie … filling. There are dozens of ways to preserve and freeze that bounty of fall-harvested apples. Everything from canning bottles and bottles of apple pie filling, to drying thinly sliced apple rings, to boiling down those apples into delicious apple butter. There are options sure to suit any taste or need.
Looking to easily freeze sliced apples for future cobblers or even fruit smoothies? Simply peel, core and slice all your apples, Then, make up a solution of 1/4 cup of water and 1 tablespoon of sugar. Once the sugar is dissolved in the water, dip each slice of apple in the solution, ensuring it is well coated. Place in a single layer on a parchment-lined cookie sheet and freeze overnight. Bag up the frozen apples into freezer bags and store in the freezer for up to six months.
— Jennifer Durrant