Only 48% of school children get the recommended amount of sleep during the week, according to a 2019 study.
So how can you tell if your child isn’t getting enough sleep? They may be sleepy during the day and irritable in the afternoon, find it hard to get out of bed, have trouble focusing or even display behavioral problems.
But what if your child is getting the recommended amount of sleep and they still show these signs of a lack of sleep? They may be going to bed too late.
While letting kids stay up late isn’t intrinsically harmful, going to bed a little earlier has some important benefits for children and the entire family.
Increases likelihood of getting adequate sleep
Getting exposed to sunlight in the morning can help you sleep better at night, and being exposed to blue light at night can suppress melatonin production. Since children are even more sensitive to these effects than adults are, matching up their sleep schedule with the sun will help them sleep better.
An earlier bedtime also helps set expectations. When your kids know what to expect from you and what you expect from them, parenting goes a lot more smoothly. This is especially true of bedtime, which can get chaotic when there aren’t boundaries in place.
“Your child’s bedtime will get later as she grows older, but the regular routine and consistency of your expectations at bedtime will rescue you from many conflicts down the line,” said Kim West, child and family therapist.
Not only is a rhythm good for avoiding conflict while children are awake, but it also helps them sleep better.
“The duration and the regularity of the sleep-wake cycle are the most important factors in a child’s having a quality, restful sleep,” said Judith Owens, MD, director of the Pediatric Sleep Disorders Clinic at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.
In other words, help your kids go to sleep around the same time every night, and if they need to go to sleep a little earlier to get as many hours as they need, do what you can to make it happen.
Helps babies learn to put themselves to sleep
Did you know that we all wake up multiple times throughout the night? We don’t remember waking up because we’ve gotten so good at putting ourselves back to sleep.
“But, imagine this scenario: You fell asleep in your bed and woke up a few hours later in your neighbor’s bed — YIKES! ... We expect our surroundings to be unchanged when we awaken in the night. It is the same for your baby,” said Cara Dumaplin, baby sleep expert.
Putting babies to bed too late when they’re practically already sleeping can mean they don’t learn how to put themselves to sleep. Then, when they wake in the night, they need their parents to help them. An earlier bedtime can help ensure children are gaining that crucial skill of soothing themselves back to sleep.
Lets parents relax before bed
No one needs to tell a tired parent how important “me time” is. An earlier bedtime allows you to pick up the living room or relax with a book before you’re too tired to do so. Plus, it helps you give better-quality attention to your children while they are still awake.
“In most families, parents just aren’t going to have the energy to deal with a 3-year-old at 10 p.m.,” said Dr. Owens.
If you typically go to bed at 10 p.m. and your child’s bedtime is 8 p.m., that leaves plenty of time for a soothing bedtime routine. You can give a bath, read a book, sing a lullaby, or snuggle until your child is drowsy and ready to sleep. Routines like this contribute to a feeling of stability and emotional connection that can benefit your child in all areas of life.
Improves health
When children have good-quality sleep, they’re healthier. One study in Japan found that, for 18-month-olds, going to bed later than 10 p.m. correlated with atypical neurological development. Another study found that 7- to 11-year-olds were more alert and had better emotional regulation when they slept longer at night.
Life happens. Sometimes, you’re going to be out late! But when kids have the benefits of early nights – adequate and independent sleep, refreshed parents and better health – everyone is able to better deal with the odd late night and bounce back to the reliable routine.