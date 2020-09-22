While football season — high school, college and the NFL — looks incredibly different this year, it is still a great time for some fun, seasonal tailgating parties as we all root on our favorite teams, even if our celebrating is virtually and not in the stadium stands. Smaller gatherings of people surrounding a large TV can still be just as exciting, especially when accompanied by some delicious food.
Homemade pizzas, oversized sub sandwiches, pots of chili, a taco bar and even a traditional barbecue are all great options for tailgating parties held in your own backyard. Along with those favorites, be sure to add in some fun new recipe ideas.
Here are three great ideas for new traditions. For even more, visit our Money-Saving Recipes board on Pinterest.
Bite-sized nibbles
Traditional football food typically consists of sliders, pizza and all sorts of dips. Why not recreate those favorite convenient foods into bite-sized treats. Some ideas include homemade pizza puffs, taco crescent rolls, mac & cheese bites, even Rotel chip and dip cups or mealball sub cupcakes. These foods are perfect for tailgating parties.
Try these Jalapeño Cream Cheese Rollups. Mix 12 ounces softened cream cheese with two seeded and minced jalapeños, 2 cups grated pepper jack cheese, 4 strips crumbled bacon, 1/2 teaspoon chili seasoning and 1 tablespoon brown sugar. Spoon filling onto two 10-inch flour tortillas and tightly roll up. Refrigerate for 3 hours. Slice into 1/2-inch rounds and serve with dipping sauce of choice.
Deconstructed favorites
Cheesesteak sandwiches, buffalo wings, corn on the cob and chili can all be transformed into easily transportable dips, perfect for feeding a crowd. Take all those favorite ingredients from the wings, subs and chili, and whip them into a dip. Grab your favorite chips, crackers and crostini, and invite everyone to take a dip.
Try this cheesy Hissy Fit Dip. In a large skillet, cook 1 pound sausage, drain. In a large bowl mix the sausage with 16 ounces of sour cream, 8 ounces cubed Velveeta cheese, 4 ounces Muenster cheese, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce and 1 tablespoon dried parsley. Pour into a 9-by-9-inch greased pan and bake for 30-40 minutes at 350 degrees.
Simply made
Tailgating cooking doesn’t have to be a chore. There are several recipe shortcuts just perfect for preparing loads of food for a crowd. Ham and cheese sliders can easily be created in bulk when layered in pans and heated up at the same time. The popular Frito Pie, too, can be simplified when you use the Frito bags as the serving bowls. Layer up the chili and cheese in the bags and you’re good to go.
Try these fun Meatball Subs on a Stick. Unroll 1 tube breadstick dough into 12 breadsticks. Thread one end on a skewer, add 1 frozen meatball then treat dough around the meatball. Repeat threading with breadstick and 2 additional meatballs. Create 11 more sticks. Bake at 375 for 20 minutes. Once cooked, top with mozzarella cheese and Italian seasoning. Serve alongside 1 cup of marinara sauce for dipping.
— Jennifer Durrant