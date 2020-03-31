Easter may still be a couple weeks away, but now is the time to get creative, take advantage of all this time at home and make some adorable new Easter crafts to decorate your home during this favorite spring holiday. So while we munch on our supply of Cadbury Mini Eggs, Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs and Peeps, let’s dust off the craft supplies and bring a little brightly colored, fluffy fun to our decor.
I love finding at least one new craft I can make for each holiday, so naturally I headed over to Pinterest for some great inspiration and new trends. This year I found dozens of ideas perfect for adding a little touch of spring to your home.
Here are my favorite ideas for children and decor featuring eggs and fluffy bunnies. For even more ideas, visit our Easter board on Pinterest.
‘Eggs’traordinary designs
Beautifully decorated Easter eggs are a highlight for everyone, adults and children alike. Those brightly colored eggs are more than just something for children to dye and hunt this time of year, however. Those eggs, in various forms, are a simple way to decorate, especially when styled alongside blooming spring flowers, adorable chicks and all things bunny related. Transform faux eggs into a pastel wreath for your front door. Create a topiary tree using foam eggs. Or add glittery eggs to a display of lilacs or tulips.
This year, add some beautiful egg candlestick holders to your Easter decor. Using colorful beaded or wooden eggs, drill holes in the ends of the eggs and feed them through a 1/4-inch wooden dowel, keeping 1/3 of an inch on each side. Drill holes in the centers of small wooden plaques and then paint to form the top and bottom of each holder. When dry, push the dowel into each plaque, adding wood glue as needed for a tight fit. Top with cute candles for a fund enhancement to a sideboard or bookcase.
Fluffy fun
Peter Cottontail and Mr. Easter Bunny are typically the centerpieces of most Easter holiday decor and I love adding to my own bunny collection every year. Some years it’s a little collection of ceramic bunnies found at my favorite boutique. Or I’ve also found super fluffy stuffed bunnies that are perfect enhancements to my tablescape designs. A simple bunny-shaped bunting, too, is always draped along my wall.
This year I’m going to make a fluffy pom-pom wreath. Wrapping yarn around your hand, create 12-15 pom-poms. Use whatever color yarn you’d like. Hot glue the balls of yarn to either a cardboard or foam wreath. While the glue dries, create two bunny ears. First cut out large shapes from either heavy craft paper or felt in the same color as your yarn. Then, cut out smaller pieces in pink for the interior of the ears in felt or paper. Glue together and then attach to the back of the wreath. Add a ribbon for easy hanging.
For little chickies
Get your little chickadees excited for Easter by letting them make some fun crafts, too. Sure, there will be plenty of eggs to dye and decorate, but there are also dozens of clever, simply adorable crafts your kids can do as part of their art studies during homeschooling hours. There are Rocking Paper Plate Bunnies, Foam Cup Bunnies ready to be filled with Cadbury Mini Eggs, bunnies out of painted, wooden beads and pipecleaners and you can create baby chicks, egg and carrot yarn art.
Now that we are all apparently very well stocked on toilet paper, take some of those used toilet paper rolls and create several different pieces of bunny and chick art. By cutting up the roll, you can create a bunny head silhouette. Dip that like a stamp into paint and create a fun piece of art. Paint the roll bright yellow and add yellow paper wings, an orange beak, googley eyes and a paper base resembling a broken white egg for a cute “hatching chick.”
— Jennifer Durrant