I should have taken more pics. I mean, how often does grandma go skateboarding at the skate park with grandkids and fall and get a black eye — and a gash on her cheek and some pretty scraped-up hands? Cool, huh?
I had to try it. Isn’t that what grandmas do, join grandkids in whatever they are doing?
Admittedly, maybe I need to consider my age. Last year when I visited this family that lives across the country I got a sprained ankle the first hour I was in town. I wanted to join a granddaughter on a jog with the family’s new dog, hence the sprained ankle.
Several years ago, when we had only three grandchildren, I went to visit. The first thing our 4-year-old granddaughter said was, “Grandma, will you play with me?” Thinking about that now makes me tear up. It’s just one of those little moments I think about, wishing I had done more playing with grandkids.
However, even though this trip a few weeks ago resulted in a major black eye (bruised eye, bloody cheek and more), I played hard with grandchildren. I did the skateboard thing, went out to breakfasts, lunches and dinners, hit the zoo, pet store, costume stores and every kind of store that was open; played games, took walks, baked cakes, rode bikes and more in three fun-filled days.
I didn’t even seriously survey the damage until I got home and actually sat down a minute to think. Let’s see. I could have gone to a doctor for the eye, or at least the gash in my cheek. But I had taped it together fairly well and stopped the bleeding. I’ll have a scar with or without a couple stitches anyway.
I could have thought about the repercussions of eating out three times a day with the family. (My work wardrobe doesn’t enjoy squeezing over these extra pounds). I could have slept more or even done some cleaning and cooking to help out, but I was busy working in a year of activities in three days.
I’m glad I did it. We might not see this family for another year. I’m glad we’ve spent the time commuting 45 minutes to play tennis with some of our children, even at the end of exhausting work days. I’m glad we’ve played with our younger grands that live across the valley, making several trips to parks or pools or just walking around the block. Grandpa (my husband) is quite a hit with a 4-year-old granddaughter right now. She won’t leave his side when he is around. Apparently, walking around the block is a good enough way to build a bond with a 4-year-old.
But all of this fun outdoor activity has come to a halt. COVID cases have been climbing and the weather has been changing enough to require indoor activities.
This means we won’t be visiting our family members for a while. We will simply quarantine ourselves mostly to our home, reminisce about the past several months, and count each little activity we’ve had with our family members as our most treasured blessings.