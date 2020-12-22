Santa’s prepping his sleigh and checking his list to make sure everything is ready for a fantastic Christmas morning. How is your shopping list? Have you got everything wrapped and under the tree? Neighbor gifts delivered? Christmas dinner menu planned and shopped for? Christmas jammies all prepped for everyone? What about your other holiday traditions? Time to make sure everything is ready to go for this weekend’s fun.
One thing not to forget is what you’ll be stuffing into those stockings hung by the chimney with care. I remember my own childhood stocking being filled with an orange, unshelled peanuts and bright Christmas ribbon candy. What do your kids love in their stocking?
Here are some last-minute stocking stuffers ideas sure to please everyone in your family. For more, visit our Christmas board on Pinterest.
Adult stocking ideas
Sure, holiday-themed treats like chocolate oranges, candy canes and even those beloved Fernwood chocolate mints are always a treat to find in your stocking. But, if you’re looking to swap out all or even some of the candy for something different this year, consider shopping in the accessory or health and beauty aisles of your favorite store. Bath bombs, lip balm, a nail grooming kit or even playing cards would be perfect for anyone.
Cologne, a new wallet, NFL team key lanyard, phone Popsocket, pair of earbuds or even a new pair of driving gloves would be perfect for the guys in your life. For the ladies, consider an array of nail polish, a collection of facial masks or foot soaks, their favorite lip balm flavors, a new paperback book, a plaid winter scarf or pair of dainty earrings.
Kids stocking ideas
Remember when fidget spinners were the biggest treat for your kids’ Christmas stocking? This year it seems like anything related to The Child from “The Mandalorian” is at the top of most kids’ wish lists this year with an array of Popsockets, PEZ dispensers, socks, figurines and more all donning the cute green baby. Other tried-and-true favorites include games like Go Fish, Old Maid or Jenga, or even a Barbie or Hot Wheels cars.
Looking for something a bit different to foster some creativity in your kids? Subscribe them to a STEM or creativity box service like Kiwi Crate and give them a certificate to let them know it’s on the way. Got a budding artist? Fill that stocking with markers, pens, paints, brushes and more. Or, do you have a mini-handyman who would love his own set of beginner tools?
Last-minute and budget-friendly
If you’ve already exhausted most of your Christmas budget but neglected to get those stockings filled, there are dozens of ideas for both treats and trinkets to keep that Santa magic alive. Your favorite neighborhood dollar store is a great resource for filling those stockings without over-stretching your wallet. Fill up half of the stocking with some of those great holiday-themed sweet treats and the other half with fun toys, trinkets and more.
Crayons and coloring books are plentiful at the Dollar Store, as are puzzles and even storybooks. Those favorite Barbie dolls and even Hot Wheels cars — maybe in an off-brand — can also be found at the discount store. Looking for something a bit different? Check out the character Band-Aids. We all know how kids love to put colorful bandages on their boo-boos. Hair accessories, nail polish, water pistols, stickers and retro toys like Slinky can also be found for $1.
— Jennifer Durrant