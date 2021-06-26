What’s in a credit score?
A score that hovers around 690 and above can help you get lower interest rates, higher limits, easier approval for rentals, better insurance rates and more. That’s significant! But there’s more to financial success than those three little numbers.
“I think sometimes we expend too much emotional currency on credit scores and not enough on doing common sense things with our finances,” said Rod Griffin, director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian.
Focusing a little more on “doing common sense things with our finances” is good advice, especially considering that “79 million people in the U.S. have (credit) scores below 680,” according to FICO. Having a good credit score is important, but here are three other things you can work on to reach financial success (without pulling your hair out trying to get an 800):
Keep your bank account healthy
How healthy is your bank account? See how many of these items sound like you:
You have enough in the bank to be prepared for financial crises — think around six months’ worth of expenses (possibly less if you’re paying off debt).
You don’t overspend, and you stay above the minimum balance requirement for checking accounts.
You have started a retirement account.
You have both a savings account and an emergency savings account.
If most of those factors describe your situation, you’re in a good spot. As you continue to work on having a healthy bank account, you’ll avoid lifestyle inflation, stick to a budget and ensure your expenses do not exceed your income. These habits will help set you up for financial success.
Take advantage of budgeting apps
A key to financial success is having confidence that you understand your finances. Recent innovations in banking and fintech make that easier than ever. Personal finance apps, for example, allow consumers “to access and consolidate statements electronically and to better understand their financial situation,” according to Finicity.
In a 2019 study, researchers gave participants financial management apps to see if using them would improve their financial knowledge and skills. It did! The participants also had a greater likelihood to plan for the future, developed a “greater sense of self-efficacy and a greater confidence in their ability to improve financial decision-making through engaging with technology,” and displayed “better financially capable behaviors.”
Invest
Let’s review the effects of compounding for a moment. We all know investing makes your money work for you, but it’s important to remember just how much.
If you have a goal to have $1 million in your retirement account in 40 years, you’d only have to put away $190 per month to reach your goal (with an annual stock market return of 10 percent). But if you are 30 years away from retirement, you’d have to contribute over $500 per month. And if you are only 20 years away, that monthly contribution would have to jump to about $1,500.
To have the best lifestyle possible now and after retirement, start investing as soon as you can. Whether you simply take advantage of your company’s 401(k), invest in commodities, or use a robo-advisor to invest in stocks and bonds, investing helps set you up for your best financial future.
What’s in a credit score? A lot, but your other financial habits make a huge difference, too. Keep your bank account healthy, use financial management tools and invest so you can look forward to your financial future with confidence.