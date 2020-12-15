It’s just a couple weeks until Christmas! How is your shopping list coming along? How about all that holiday baking? How are your neighbor gift ideas going?
If you’re like me, you haven’t yet put much thought into those clever neighbor gifts, but luckily there’s still plenty of time to get crafty and come up with great new ideas for this year. There’s something so fun about coming up with a new, punny idea perfect for a sweet holiday message.
Neighbor gifts are always such a fun way to spread holiday cheer. I know I love opening the door to either a little gift on my porch or, even better, a favorite friend to chat with for a few minutes! When it comes to neighbor gift ideas, there are a variety of options — non-food options, tasty favorites and great economical ideas.
Here are my favorite ideas to consider this year.
Non-food options
While we all love sweet treats this time of year, sometimes a gift that doesn’t involve food is a nice break from the sugar rush of the season. Last year, for my neighbor gifts I tied up a cute message tag that read something like “Here’s Soapin’ You Have a Merry Christmas and a Fresh New Year.” After finding a great sale on hand soaps, it was a perfect gift idea last year, and might even be more perfect this year. Or, instead of soap, share some much-needed “Santa-tizer.”
There are dozens of other clever ideas. For instance, you can bundle up some holiday-themed paper plates, cups, napkins and utensils and gift your neighbors a break from doing dishes for at least one meal. Bundle up a baggie full of an orange, cinnamon sticks, cranberries, cloves, allspice berries and a sprig of rosemary for a delicious smelling Christmas stovetop simmer. Other ideas include holiday-scented candles, Christmas tea towels or even a potted succulent plant decorated for the holiday.
Tasty favorites
When it comes to food-related neighbor gifts, I love gifting home-baked treats like my favorite banana nut bread, sugar cookies, dipped pretzels, peppermint popcorn and more. But, in consideration of COVID, I’m thinking it might be best to share pre-packaged food ideas instead this year. I’ll still make those yummy treats, but just keep batches small for our immediate family to enjoy this year.
Some great food ideas include a package of muffin mix with a tag that reads, “You’re Gettin’ Muffin for Christmas.” Or, maybe you want to help neighbors prepare a delicious breakfast by delivering all the ingredients for some chocolate chip pancakes. Or, if you’re “Just Rollin’ By With Christmas Wishes,” deliver a fun package of refrigerator cinnamon rolls. You could also share all the ingredients for some “Root Deer Floats,” cherries for Rudolph’s nose included.
Economical ideas
If your neighbor list is pretty extensive and you want to keep your budget manageable, there are dozens of great ideas perfect for every dollar amount. One of my favorite ideas, that was perfect for a last-minute option, was sharing a Redbox movie with all my neighbors. Simply purchase a bulk number of codes and add them to a free printable for a great idea everyone will enjoy.
Some other great budget-friendly ideas include sharing the game of Farkle or Yahtzee. Simply package up some dice in a Mason jar and print out the instructions and scorecards. You can “help spread some Christmas love” by gifting a holiday-themed spatula. A Dollar Store oven mitt paired with a couple of fun cookie cutter and a “You BAKE Us Happy’ wish is a great idea, too.
— Jennifer Durrant