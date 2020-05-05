Is it just me, or has everyone’s social media feed suddenly been filled with banana-themed recipes? Apparently, during a pandemic people stock up on bananas — and yeast and toilet paper and bottled water — so there is now an abundance of banana recipes flooding over on Pinterest, Facebook and Instagram. And, like any good pandemic hoarder, I, too, have several ripe bananas sitting on my kitchen counter. Time for some recipe ideas.
I have my very favorite, tried-and-tested banana bread recipe, but, since I’ve been adding to my recipe repertoire during our COVID quarantine, I decided to seek out some new recipe ideas — some for even better bread, cookies and cakes and even some great healthy snacks.
Here are a few of my favorite ideas. For even more, visit our Money-Saving Recipes on Pinterest.
Better banana bread
There is nothing more comforting than a warm, thick, butter-slathered slice of chunky banana nut bread. One of the easiest types of bread to make, banana bread is always a treat at my house. I love digging into one loaf while it’s piping hot and then freezing up the second loaf to cure a sweet tooth craving or to bundle up as a gift for a neighbor. With recipes featuring enhancements like chocolate chips, blueberries or cinnamon.
Try Cinnamon Swirl Banana Bread. Mix 1 cup melted butter with 1 cup sugar, 2 large eggs and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Stir in 2 cups flour and 1 teaspoon baking soda. Fold in 4 ripe mashed bananas. In a bowl, combine 2 tablespoons melted butter with 3 tablespoons sugar, 3 tablespoons brown sugar and 2 tablespoons cinnamon. Pour a quarter of the bread batter into prepared bread pans and dollop some of the cinnamon mixture over and swirl it in. Repeat several times. Bake at 60-70 minutes at 350 degrees. Cool.
Cakes and cookies
One of my favorite desserts is banana cream pie. I love the combination of beautifully rich pastry cream with slices of perfectly ripened bananas all atop a buttery pie crust. I also love a fluffy banana cake loaded with finely chopped walnuts and slathered with rich frosting — either a tangy cream cheese frosting or a super sweet caramel icing. Oh, and then there’s the super decadent bananas foster. Served flambe style, this is a favorite fine dining dessert.
Try these Banana Coconut Cookies. Mash 2 bananas and stir in 1 1/3 cups unsweetened shredded coconut, 1/4 cup walnuts and 1/4 cup chocolate chips. Scoop out about 2 tablespoonfuls of dough onto a spoon and gently form it into a ball with your fingers. Place on a prepared cookie sheet and gently flatten. Bake for 15 minutes at 350. Let cool before eating.
Healthy snacks
While bananas are known to be high in sugar, they do prove to be rich in vitamins C, B6, manganese and potassium. Bananas are also great for aiding in digestion. Bananas are easy to eat on the go and a great option for a healthy burst of energy. And, of course, they’re delicious. Bananas are a great addition to healthy post-workout smoothie. Morning pancakes, too, are even easier when made out of ripe bananas.
Try these Peanut Butter Banana Energy Bites. Combine 1 3/4 cups old-fashioned oats with 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips and 1 tablespoon chia seeds. In a small bowl, microwave 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter and 1/3 cup honey for 20 seconds. Add in 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1 ripe mashed banana. Pour mixture over oat mixture and stir to combine. Refrigerate for 20 minutes, then form into bite-sized balls. Serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.
— Jennifer Durrant