Can you smell that delicious aroma in the air? Can you hear that crisp crunch of leaves under your feet? Can you see the stunning array of red, orange and yellow colors in the mountains?
It is my favorite time of year — autumn. There are so many things to love about the fall months — everything from sweater-and-boot weather to fresh-picked apples to leaf-peeping drives to sipping seasonal soups to decorating, dressing up and celebrating Halloween.
One of the many favorites of autumn is the beloved flavor of pumpkin spice. And, as we’ve seen over the past few years, that pumpkin spice flavor has infused itself in everything.
So time to dig through the hundreds of recipes and find some new favorites for breakfast, beverage and dessert. Here are my favorites. For more, visit our Fall Y’all board on Pinterest.
Breakfast
Adding a little pumpkin spice flavor to your favorite breakfast foods is a great way to fall-ify your next weekend brunch. Rather than your traditional buttermilk pancake recipe, try whipping up a batch of pumpkin spice pancakes. Treat your family to delicious pumpkin cinnamon rolls. Or try a new, decadent pumpkin spice waffle recipe. Hoping for something a bit more healthy? Try some slow cooker pumpkin pie oatmeal.
Try this Pumpkin Spice French Toast. In a shallow bowl, whisk 3/4 cup half and half, 4 eggs, 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin spice, 1/3 cup pumpkin puree, 1 tablespoon vanilla and 2 tablespoons sugar. Dip slices of brioche bread into the mixture and place on a buttered griddle. Cook for 3-4 minutes per side. Serve with maple syrup, chopped pecans and maple-flavored whipped cream.
Desserts
One of my favorite seasonal recipes is my mom’s Pumpkin Squares. A simple, thin pumpkin cake topped with a thick layer of cream cheese frosting and chopped pecans or walnuts, this dessert is an easy option for a Sunday night dessert. If you’re feeling ambitious, you can take that jellyroll-baked cake and create a beautiful pumpkin roll perfect for a small, socially distanced gathering. Looking for something even easier? Whip up some pumpkin-enhanced cookies.
Try these Pumpkin Snickerdoodles. Cream together 3/4 cup butter and 3/4 cup sugar. Add in 1 large egg and 1 tablespoon vanilla. When smooth, mix in 1/2 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar, 1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 2 cups of flour. Roll dough into balls and place in a mixture of 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice and 1/3 cup sugar. Bake at 350 degrees for 9-11 minutes.
Beverages
No recipe roundup on pumpkin spice would ever be completely without delicious options for pumpkin spice-flavored beverages. Obviously, we all know the deliciousness of the Starbucks’ PSL, but those same fall flavors can be incorporated into drinks other than coffee. For example, you can whip up your own pumpkin spice milkshake. Or you can try a pumpkin spice chai tea.
Or, try this Pumpkin Spice White Hot Chocolate. In a small bowl, whisk together 1/2 tablespoons cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger, 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg, 1/8 teaspoon allspice, 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves. Combine 1 can sweetened condensed milk and 2 cups heavy cream in your slow cooker. Add in pumpkin puree and 6 cups milk. Stir to combine. Add in spice mixture and 1 package white chocolate chips. Set cooker to high for 1 1/2 hours or low for 2 1/2 hours, stirring every 20 minutes.
— Jennifer Durrant