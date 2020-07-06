Watching all the Instagram Stories from friends and family over the long holiday weekend, I have realized that it's been ages since I've roasted myself a delicious s'more. When I was a kid growing up in Davis County we would often head up to our favorite Fernwood Campground, just east of our home, and roast up some marshmallows and make s'mores during the long summer nights. Nowadays, I long for a backyard fire pit to roast up a treat.
Through the years, while I love the pure simplicity of an original toasted marshmallow sandwiched between graham crackers and milk chocolate, my tastes have matured a bit and now I enjoy playing with different flavor combinations. While I don't have a campout planned on my calendar, hopefully you do! Time to share some of my favorite s'mores recipes. For more, log on to our Cheap Summer Fun board on Pinterest.
Twists on tradition
Ready to mix things up for your toasty treat? Swap or add in different ingredients for a fun new twist on tradition. For instance, swap out the graham cracker for a white chocolate macadamia nut cookie and add a square of white chocolate for a delicious treat for the white chocolate lover. Love salted caramel? Create a fun Salted Monkey by adding thin slices of banana, a slightly melted caramel and a dash of sea salt to traditional s'mores ingredients.
Peanut butter lovers can replace the standard chocolate square with a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup. Add a swipe of peanut butter to the graham cracker, too, before adding that marshmallow for even more flavor. Keep the candy bar ideas going for even more alternatives. A Snickers, Almond Joy, Twix and my favorite Take 5 would all be perfect when combined with a gooey toasted marshmallow.
Sweet and fruity
Add a little fruity fun to your s'mores by adding berries, peaches, bananas and even apples to your not-so-bite-sized treat. Think chocolate-covered strawberries and chocolate-dipped bananas for inspiration. Before adding a slice of strawberry to your s'more, try roasting it a bit over the fire (slice it up first), and then slide it between the chocolate and marshmallow. Swap out that graham cracker for a sugar cookie for an even sweeter taste.
Grilled peaches are so delicious, right? So instead of topping those peaches with a dollop of ice cream, incorporate them into your next s'more recipe. Carefully slice the grilled peaches and add them to an oversized s'more. You can top with white chocolate or milk chocolate or even some rich dark chocolate. Add a drizzle of honey for an even sweeter treat.
No fire needed
Craving s'mores right now, but you're stuck at home for the day? No problem. There are tons of options for s'mores you can make at home, either over the outside barbecue grill or even in your oven. Have you tried a Mock S'more? Simply smear peanut butter on a Ritz cracker and top with a large marshmallow. Broil in the oven until the marshmallow is nice and toasty. Yum!
Try this S'mores Slab Pie. For the crust, mix 9 crushed graham crackers with 6 tablespoons melted butter, 1/3 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon of salt. Press into the bottom of a small, rimmed cookie sheet. Bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees. Remove from the oven and immediately top with 2 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips. Pop in the oven for 2 minutes. Spread out melted chocolate then cool. Top with 5 cups of mini marshmallows and broil for two minutes.
-- Jennifer Durrant