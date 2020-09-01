We’re now a few weeks into this crazy, pandemic-fueled school year. Hopefully, we’ve all sufficiently adjusted to the new routines — earlier bedtimes, pre-dawn wake-up calls, piles of homework, and don’t forget the additions of mask wearing, social distancing and consistent hand washing. Amid this newly enhanced routine, you might also be prepping your child’s brown bag lunch every morning.
If you’ve exhausted all your clever ideas already, there are still several clever recipes, non-traditional lunch inspirations and pre-baked ideas that are sure to please even the pickiest of eaters in your home. You can mimic those beloved Lunchables, make recipes in bulk and freeze for later, and even create recipes you layer in Mason jars for a fun twist on the lunchbox.
Here are a few of my favorite ideas. For more, visit our Back2School board on Pinterest.
DIY Lunchables
This trend is not new, but it’s always a great idea for when your child is tired of sandwiches and bags of chips. In case you haven’t seen the video demonstrations, you can create your own Lunchable by using upcycled containers you have crowding your cupboards. You can also better ensure some healthy munchable foods get into your child’s lunch, too, like carrots, nuts, dried fruit and more.
Grab a square or rectangle reusable plastic container and fill it with foods like circular-cut slices of cheese and sandwich meats. Create divisions in the container with carrot or celery sticks, too. You can also include separate containers or baggies for crackers, veggie dip and a granola bar. This is a great way to easily customize it to your kiddos for an extra special touch.
Mason jar lunches
Looking for a unique way to package your kid’s lunch? The Mason jar trend is so much fun. As it turns out, these jars — which come in a variety of sizes — are a great, colorful, clever way to get your kids to enjoy their sack lunches just a bit more. Think layers when prepping these lunches. For instance, you could easily create a zesty seven-layer dip, rich with protein-packed beans, for a great lunch. Just be sure to leave some space for the chips to dip.
Create a Triple Berry Nut Salad that you can easily shake up and serve. With an orange-honey or maybe a poppyseed dressing as the bottom layer, add blackberries, strawberries, blueberries and almonds for a delicious lunch. Any salad could actually be constructed this way, too. You could also create a delicious, portable yogurt parfait.
Make ahead lunches
Instead of scrambling every morning to slap some peanut butter on pieces of bread, why not spend a Saturday afternoon whipping up some great bite-sized lunch items that will freeze well. Just toss these items into baggies — frozen or thawed — and let your kids enjoy some of their favorite foods in a new way.
Ideas include Mac & Cheese Bites with diced ham or mini pizzas or homemade corn dogs, all baked in a muffin tin for the perfect size! Throw a few into a baggie with your usual fruit, veggie or dairy sides for a yummy lunch. Taco pop tarts, too, are a clever way to serve up a Taco Tuesday favorite. Want breakfast for lunch? Create little ham and cheese sandwiches in the waffle iron. Slice them up and provide a side of maple syrup for a fun dip-able lunch.
— Jennifer Durrant