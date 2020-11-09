While it might still be a couple weeks away, this year's Thanksgiving celebrations are likely to look much different due to our new pandemic-necessitated social distancing.
Large family and friend celebrations might have been canceled in order to keep all those loved ones safe and healthy, but, if you have a tradition-loving family like I do, breaking from those annual family gatherings might be disappointing. Time to find some new traditions to make this year's turkey day even more memorable.
Your Thanksgiving dinner might not be as people-filled as you're accustomed to, but you can still enjoy a day filled with all your favorite, if slightly altered, traditions. You can still enjoy all your pre-dinner activities, fill your table with all your favorite turkey dinner dishes and new, amazing traditions.
Here are a few ideas for making this COVID Thanksgiving year one to remember, for all the best reasons. For more ideas, visit our Thanksgiving Ideas on Pinterest.
Time for thankfulness
Ultimately, the reason we celebrate Thanksgiving is to express our gratitude for everything we have been blessed with. And even during this chaotic year, there still are things we have to be grateful for. Now is the time to document those things we cherish most. Why not create a new way to document all those things you're grateful for. This year, give the kids some fabric markers and pull out a new tablecloth and let them jot down their memories of the past year. Use it next year with a new color marker.
Another great idea to share your family's thankfulness is to create a Thankful Pumpkin. Simply find a large fake pumpkin. Spray paint it a light color. Then pull out all the Sharpies and metallic paint pens. Then, let your family take turns adding their favorite memories or things they are most grateful for on the pumpkin. You can all share one pumpkin, or create individual ones for each family member. Be sure and write the year on the pumpkin and pull them out every year as part of your decor.
Activity ideas
While Mom is in the kitchen cooking up all the favorite turkey day dishes, keep everyone else busy with holiday-themed activities to keep them from underfoot. After the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade concludes, if the weather's good, send your family outside to enjoy either your own Turkey Trot run/walk or host a football or soccer game. Or, if it's snowing outside, send your crew out to build some snowmen and snow angels.
Another great idea is to treat your kids to a Thanksgiving Scavenger Hunt. Bundle up the kids and send them outside on a nice nature walk to search for a number of different fall-themed items. For example, have them search for an acorn, feather, pinecone, seeds, fall decorations, scarecrow, pumpkins, football, twigs, red leaves, bales of hay, and more. Once they've found all the items, they can have a special pre-dinner treat.
Virtual fun
Our socially distanced lifestyle has made virtual meetings and gatherings the norm. We host work meetings, school lessons, church gatherings and even family reunions on virtual meeting apps like Zoom, What's App, FaceTime and Skype. So, while we aren't able to visit with our extended family around the same dinner table, we still can enjoy some great virtual time with our favorite grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Consider these possible fun ways to enjoy some virtual family time this year. Games are always a great way spend some time between dinner and those favorite servings of pie. Host a trivia game or a fun round of charades or Pictionary. If you're feeling creative, create your own personalized version of "Family Feud" or "Jeopardy." Another great idea would be to host a family talent show, too.
-- Jennifer Durrant