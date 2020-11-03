They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. I say, however, that it’s the most stressful meal of the day.
Inevitably I sleep in, even if only for a few extra minutes, but because of those extra hits on the snooze button I tend to be rushed to get completely ready for work and prepare for my commute. OK, so my commute is only walking across the hall to my home office, but my morning routine rarely allows for a nice hot breakfast.
Since I know my situation isn’t unique, I thought it would be a great idea to delve in and find some great ideas for easy-fix or even pre-made hot breakfast ideas that are great for mornings when you and your kids are running behind.
Here are some great ideas for oatmeal, pancakes, waffles or French toast and even egg favorites. For even more delicious ideas, check out our Money-Saving Recipes on Pinterest.
Hearty oatmeal
A bowl of hot Cream of Wheat or steel-cut oatmeal topped with brown sugar, fresh fruit and granola is always a great way to start the day, but it doesn’t always fit within a tight morning schedule. But, with a little prep work, a belly-filling bowl of oatmeal can still be enjoyed, no matter if it’s while you’re applying makeup, sitting in your home office, quickly snarfed by the kids around the bar, or even gobbled down in the school drop-off line.
Try this Overnight Crock Pot Oatmeal with Almond Butter and Honey. In a heat-proof glass bowl, combine 1/2 cup uncooked steel-cut oats with 1 cup water and 1/2 cup milk. Add a small pinch of salt and stir. Place the bowl in a crock pot and add water to come up halfway. Set the crock pot only and leave until morning, about 10 hours. In the morning give the oats a stir and then swirl in 4 tablespoons almond butter and top with honey just before serving.
Pancakes, waffles or French toast
My favorite breakfast choice, whether eating at home or at a restaurant, is always French toast. I love the combination of egg, bread and sweetness. While French toast is a quick-to-cook breakfast, as are pancakes, it’s always great when you can find any sort of shortcut. One way to still enjoy those favorite breakfast staples is to pre-make a whole selection, freeze them and then pop them in either the toaster or microwave for a quick breakfast.
Try this recipe for Blueberry Pancake Bites. Combine 2 cups pancake mix, 1 1/3 cups water, 1 tablespoon of maple syrup and 1 splash of vanilla. Stir until smooth. Then, gently fold in 1 cup of fresh blueberries. Pour batter evenly into 12 greased muffin tins. Bake at 350 degrees for 16-20 minutes. Allow 10 minutes for the bites to cool, but then gently loosen from the pan and either enjoy or place in a freezer-safe container. Pop in the microwave to reheat on busy mornings. Don’t forget to dip in syrup.
Eggy favorites
Looking to amp up the protein in your diet? Eggs are a deliciously fantastic way to increase your morning energy levels. If you have time, a quick scrambled or fried egg over toast is a great option, but when time is short, you can actually pre-make some grab-and-go mini omelets that are easy to freeze and reheat. Add in your favorite mix-ins like bacon, sausage, cheese and peppers, for a tasty breakfast.
Try these kid-friendly Ham and Cheese Breakfast Calzones. Scramble 12 eggs seasoned to taste. As they cook, roll out 12 thawed frozen bread rolls into flat disks about 5-6 inches in diameter. Divide the eggs evenly and spoon over half of each piece of dough. Evenly divide 1 1/2 cups each of diced ham and shredded cheese. Fold half of the dough over the fillings and press to seal with a fork. Place on a greased baking sheet, top with an egg wash and bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Enjoy now or freeze.
— Jennifer Durrant