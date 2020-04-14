Editor’s note: Transform Through Therapy specializes in online group therapy, with a special focus on grief and caregiving. In this series, they will be talking about COVID-19 and the impact it is having on mental health. This is the third installment.
COVID-19 really did a number on the school system. Suddenly school doors were locked, kids were home, and districts and teachers were left scrambling to adapt.
As part of this series, we are addressing the hardships that are associated with a shift to digital learning, and how that is affecting teachers, parents and the kids themselves. We asked Londyn Freeman, a third-grade teacher at Ridgecrest Elementary School in Cottonwood Heights, about the challenges of digital learning, how your kids’ teachers might be feeling, and what parents should know.
Digital learning is not the same, and teachers know it
The biggest challenge for teachers is making contact with all of the children in the class. While there has been regular communication throughout the year, on various platforms — email, apps like Class Dojo, newsletters — these are all digital, and what’s missing now is the direct contact with the kids and the ability to send notes home.
“There are some who have simply gone off the grid,” Freeman said. And that’s concerning because no one knows if they’re not getting any of the messages, if they’re ill, or dealing with things going on in their own life. Parents who are essential workers or have jobs that have been furloughed or lost entirely are big concerns for families. And the current situation doesn’t allow for teachers to investigate through home visits, etc.
Tip: If you’re able, reach out to parents of other kids in your child’s class. Maybe you can video chat their child in while you’re doing homework with your children. Maybe you can help find them resources they’re missing. Or maybe just confirm that all is well and no need to worry. Coming together as a community can be a big help for our kids and our teachers.
Another big concern for teachers is striking a balance of too much and not enough communication. Teachers want to keep parents in the know, but don’t want to be overwhelming.
Tip: Let your teacher(s) know if it’s too many emails and you’re finding that you’re starting to ignore them. Or if you feel like you’re missing something and you want to get more information from them.
How are teachers feeling right now?
If you ask any teacher how they’re doing, a likely answer is that they miss their kids.
“We are devastated. We miss our kids,” Freeman said. “We’re here and we’re ready to help. You don’t have to do this alone.”
Freeman said that teachers are fully aware that there are going to be gaps. This is a phenomenon that is happening nationwide and around the world, and it’s not just your child who may be struggling with this shift. And whenever we get back to school, teachers are going to be ready to meet kids where they are at.
“This is what we are trained to do,” Freeman said. Teachers are excited to be with these kids again, and are ready to help them now and back in the classroom when the time comes.
“We just want them to be taken care of and to be loved, and to have full tummies,” Freeman said.
Tip: Anything they are doing is great and should be celebrated. When you’re cooking dinner, talk about fractions. Plant some flowers and put one in the shade and observe the difference. Project-based learning is just as valuable as a math worksheet, especially during this time.
What do teachers want parents to know?
They say you can’t eat an elephant in one bite. There are a lot of changes coming at kids, especially in the younger grades.
Go at your child’s pace. For some kids they will be comfortable logging in and doing all their assignments. For others, take it one day at a time. And, parents, if you’re feeling overwhelmed at making the time to do schoolwork with your child, be open about it with teachers.
“You cannot bother me when it comes to my kids,” Freeman said. Most teachers have emails and other modes of communication. Reach out to your teachers and let them know your situation and how you’re feeling.
In addition to schoolwork, a big part of school is the emotional and social aspects.
“Kids are full of feelings,” Freeman said. They are hearing things, conversations, the news and they pick up on how you’re feeling.
It’s important to be as transparent as you can with kids so that they can be reassured and feel a sense of safety. This isn’t a “snow day” or a fun break. Kids are aware that there is something serious going on. Be open to talking to young children about how they’re feeling.
Tip: Remember that kids are resilient. They are sponges and will adapt and absorb this odd period of time. And if you or your child is feeling overwhelmed about online learning, be open about it with teachers. They are there to help and guide you, and do whatever they can to assist their students.
Attached to this story is the accompanying video interview with Londyn Freeman and one of her students, Lucy. Check it out here as well.