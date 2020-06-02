Editor’s note: Transform Through Therapy specializes in online group therapy, with a special focus on grief and caregiving. In this series, they will be talking about how COVID-19 and the impact it is having on mental health.
As we are heading into summer and some businesses are starting to open back up, we know that unfortunately COVID-19 still isn’t quite over. We talked with Rachel Morrison, a nurse manager working in a Salt Lake Valley hospital, what she’s seeing and how the pandemic is from a medical professional’s perspective. You can also watch the interview on YouTube.
One of the biggest revelations for Morrison is the fact that even people with no symptoms can be carrying the virus and transmit it to others.
“Luckily we’re seeing a lot more testing going around. We’re catching a lot more of these (asymptomatic cases),” she said. “I know of nurses that several weeks after symptoms, they’re still testing positive on their re-test and not able to go back to work. Whereas in the past these people have just gone right back to work so many days out (after no symptoms), and could have possibly infected people.”
At her hospital, employees arrive in their street clothes, are given scrubs, hair covers, shoe covers and masks. And at the end of their shift, all of that stays at the hospital. Nurses who work on the COVID floor shower at the hospital and again at home.
They all keep sanitizer in their purses, in their cars, anything they can do to “decontaminate” and separate their work environment with their home life.
When I get home, the kids know to clear a path,” Morrison said. Before hugs or any interactions, mom goes to shower first. “It’s definitely affected our home life.”
Impact on first responders’ family
Morrison said she’s seen a lot more fear and a lot more anxiety attacks in her family members who are worried for her safety. Because her kids are stressed, there has been a lot more fighting among them and trouble sleeping at night. There’s been a lot more melatonin administered than usual.
Because of the higher risks she faces, she and her family continue to limit interactions to keep themselves and other family members in high-risk categories safe, and that’s been hard.
But for Morrison, this is the profession she chose, and it’s what she loves. And while she doesn’t want to be the reason any of her family gets sick, going to work at the hospital is what she loves and she’s willing to take the risks that come with it.
“Talking about it helps,” Morrison said.
It can be a hard conversation, she said, but helping them understand you feel OK with the risks and doing your job is something you love, is important and can help relieve worry.
How can we continue to stay safe?
“I know that no one enjoys wearing the mask, but just wearing the mask can cut transmission tremendously,” Morrison said.
She pointed out that the virus is still spreading. At her hospital, they are still admitting people who are ending up on ventilators and are very sick.
She also cautions people to be careful not to jump the gun as business and public places re-open. And people in high-risk categories — those with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems, or those who are older — should really be careful, and even think twice about family parties or other gatherings.
How can we help first responders?
Morrison said by keeping up with social distancing and wearing masks, that’s a big help.
“By preventing transmission you’re helping us, and everyone in your community,” she said.
There have been a lot of cards, donations and food delivered to the hospital, which staff members are appreciative of, she said, but she doesn’t find them necessary. By doing the small acts of helping to prevent the spread of the virus, that’s the best way to show appreciation.