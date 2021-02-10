Yay for Valentine’s Day! I have always loved this holiday. It might be because I’m partial to all things red and pink, my love for roses or maybe it’s the fun of sending and receiving cleverly written cards. Or is it really because of all the delicious treats you can make for this sweet holiday? I’m pretty sure it’s all the treats. My favorite childhood Valentine’s Day memory is from when we got to decorate giant heart-shaped sugar cookies.
Time to find some fun, memory-building Valentine’s Day treat ideas for your family this year. And, since Valentine’s Day is on a Sunday this time around, it’s a great time to spend a fun Saturday afternoon baking up treats with your kids.
Here are a few favorite recipe ideas that range from cookies to candies to munch-worthy snacks. For even more ideas, visit our Valentine’s Day board on Pinterest.
Cookies
Want a sweet weekend activity for your kids? Bake up a batch of sugar cookies, pull out all the candy, sprinkles, food coloring and cake-decorating supplies and let them have a great time adorning those delicious cookies. To make it more interesting, host a Food Network-inspired challenge. Give them a theme for some extra fun. For example, have them transform the heart shape into something not heart-related like a piece of pizza.
Try this sugar cookie recipe. In a medium bowl mix 3 cups flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder and 1 teaspoon salt. Whisk together. In another bowl, cream 2 sticks unsalted butter and 1 cup sugar. Add in 1 large egg, 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 teaspoon almond extract. Gradually combine dry with the wet ingredients. Place dough on a piece of parchment and knead for a few minutes. Chill in fridge for 30 minutes. Roll out to 1/4-inch thick, cut into shapes and bake at 350 degrees for 10-13 minutes.
Candies
Instead of spending a small fortune on a heart-shaped box of mediocre chocolates and candies, try making your own array of confections this year. Even if you aren’t well skilled at dipping your own homemade chocolates, you can still make some amazing Valentine’s treats. Divinity, almond bark, dipped Oreos and pretzels and even chocolate truffles are great options for sweet treats.
Try these Pink Peppermint Patties. Combine 1/4 cup softened butter with 1/4 cup honey, 1-2 teaspoons peppermint extract and 3 cups of powdered sugar. Add 3-4 drops of pink food coloring and mix again. If too dry, add a little water. If too sticky add more powdered sugar, 2-3 tablespoons at a time. Roll dough into balls and gently flatten with your hands. Freeze for 30 minutes. Dip into 2 cups of melted dark dipping chocolate. Decorate with sprinkles and pink and white melted dipping chocolate.
