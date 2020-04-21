I wasn’t going to write a column during the COVID-19 crisis. Everyone seems to be writing or recording the most entertaining things on the subject right now.
If I get time to check social media, I enjoy reading what everyone else has posted. It is so enlightening and enjoyable and sometimes frightening.
I’ve decided to add my thoughts to the mix anyway. First, I can complain that it takes many more hours a week to be an effective online teacher. But I feel my time has been well spent. I miss my students. I want them to feel safe. I want them to have some structure and to continue learning. I want them to excel in their finals. I want them to be able to come back to school next year and not really even think about this time that they had to do school at home.
Mostly, we are thankful to be home and still be working. Even with some pay cuts and extended hours, we are grateful for jobs.
Next, I can mention other things of note. My sweet mother has been one of the best reading specialists in the state. She has been spending an hour or two every Monday, Wednesday and Friday doing reading lessons with some of my grandchildren over FaceTime. What an amazing experience for both parties! My grandkids cooperate with her and learn essential skills. She lights up as she talks about the fun time she is having with them. I’ve also had more time to FaceTime with grandkids, but not like my mom. She’s great.
Another thing about being on a “stay at home” directive; I have time to watch the doves rebuild a little bird nest in the rafters of my patio. Last year we had a couple of finches build a beautiful, neatly kept nest in our rafters. It was so much fun to watch. They were there for a few months. Four little chicks hatched and took their time learning to fly and eventually leave the nest. Even after they learned how to get down to the picnic table without dropping, then fly to the porch railing, then fly away on their own, they came for a daily visit well into the fall months.
This spring started with lots of cooing and chirping and squabbling outside our porch. We think the finches wanted their nest back, but so did some doves. Well, the doves won. They are so funny. Our female plopped herself in the nest and didn’t really leave. The male brought her several sticks over several days and she placed them appropriately. Now our neat little nest looks like a pile of clumped-up sticks about 5 inches high. What a comical difference between the two nests. Anyway, I see that our female dove hasn’t left the nest for a few days. All she has to do is hunch down a little to be completely hidden behind the messy walls of her nest. What a fun thing to watch.
Another thing I’ve had time to do is take walks with my husband. We can’t really get out, so we’ve learned some new walks over the last month. One interesting thing we’ve found is that we seem to frequent cemeteries. One is fairly close to our home and another is the resting place of our daughter. Oh how we still miss her. We always will. We are thankful that time has been healing.
We have taken the time to read many headstones. As we walk, we catch something of the lives of the people that lie in these cemeteries. We ache for families that lost several children over a short period of time and wonder if there was some terrible illness that year. We notice some families with ornate headstones and others with simple ones. We know these people were loved and leave holes in their families’ hearts.
Over the last couple months we’ve cooked a little and watched a few movies and worked many hours from home. We will be glad to return to work and movies and restaurants, but of course some things have permanently changed. Maybe we will continue taking long walks together. Maybe we will work from home more often. Maybe we will take more time to watch the birds.
Mostly we hope everyone will be able to return to a new normal that is as good as before. We hope people will be healthy. We hope they will have good jobs. We hope they will be thoughtful about the good things. And maybe we will all enjoy watching the birds.