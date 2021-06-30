It’s summer! The first summer in a couple years that I have decided to really take the summer off from school and just “be.” You know, the kind of “being” where you wake up in the morning and decide what you are going to do that day. Not really scheduled, except maybe get in some type of workout and eat something at some point in the day.
I tried this a few years ago. (Admittedly this is something I rarely do.) It was a summer that gave me time to listen to my inner being and do what I thought would be most beneficial for myself and others each day. One of those days I woke up and asked myself, “Self, what should we do today?”
The answer came to me, “Go to Dillard’s and buy your daughter some shoes.”
“Wait a minute, self, I don’t really wanna do that today, but I will trust my gut and go to Dillard’s.”
Once at Dillard’s I found no great shoe sales, but I did need to visit the restroom, and I knew there is a restroom upstairs in the Women’s Department. As I went up the escalator, I ran into some family members from Lousiana — one brother-in-law and three of his sons. What the heck were they doing in the Women’s Department in Dillard’s in Utah?
Well, as luck would have it, they were on a short trip to Utah and they were looking for a bathroom at the moment. So, I had them come to our house and have lunch. (On a “just being” moment the day before, I had made a great chicken salad; perfect for serving as chicken salad sandwiches to company the next day.)
That was basically a long introduction to what I am doing this summer. So on Monday, I ended up going to the movies in the morning with some grandkids.
One of our sons has five children, ages 2 to 11. Some movie theaters have inexpensive kids’ movies on Monday mornings, so it was a good day to go. And, when you have these particular grandkids at these ages, this is the perfect time to go to a movie; when no one is expected to behave perfectly.
We went to the movie theater, ordered popcorn and drinks and wobbled into the theater, trying not to spill everything. By the time we got seated, we had only lost one 2-year-old granddaughter’s shoe. Another grandchild knew exactly where to find it, so we were good. Just so you know, I did not venture to do this alone. My daughter-in law, waddling along in her 8 ½-months-pregnant body is actually the one who put this outing together. (She amazes me by the way. I don’t know that I would have ventured to leave the house at this point.)
We sat and waited for the movie to start. The sweet little boy sitting directly behind us, who has special needs, kept squealing in eardrum-bursting, high-pitch squeaks and kicking our chairs and pounding on other chairs. I quietly moved myself and a couple grandkids to other seats. I silently prayed for the mom and that child, that they would be able to enjoy their outing. I also wanted my grandkids to quit covering their ears and be able to hear the movie, so we moved to the other side of the aisle.
In the move, our 7-year-old spilled her pop, pretty much all over. The movie hadn’t started yet. So I slipped out and got paper towels from the bathroom to clean up the mess. Once I had the mess cleaned up, our 9-year-old asked for more paper towels because his tooth was bleeding. Really? Do loose teeth bleed a lot? So I visited the bathroom again, for more paper towels. Then we sat and watched the previews.
Hmmm, where was Mom? I think she had to take the 4-year-old to the bathroom and took the 2-year-old with her. Our 11-year-old seemed to be happy with his popcorn and candy as he actually watched the movie.
One half hour later, our 9-year-old handed me a very bloody paper towel, and I shipped him across the aisle to his mother, who went again to the restroom; this time with a 9-year-old and a 7-year-old. She left me with a very unhappy 2-year-old who had now lost both shoes and wanted to go. I held on to her tightly while she protested. By this time I noticed the mom and the special needs child behind us were no longer there. Perhaps we were too disruptive and they couldn’t hear the movie.
Mom came back several minutes later and found me sitting in a pool of pop in the aisle (I hadn’t realized the pop had spilled in the carpeted aisle earlier) as I wrestled with a 2-year-old in my arms and fielded questions about the colors of candy in Mom’s bag. Did our 4-year-old know that it was dark so I was making up stories about the colors of the candy?
Mom said that our 9-year-old had a loose tooth that had a metal crown on it so it was creating lots of blood.
We ended up sitting in the movie with pop on our bums and blood covering a paper towel and lost shoes and colorful candy all over us and we had a great time! I think we even saw parts of the show.
So that is what it is like to go to a movie with five young grandchildren. I had kind of forgotten. It reminded me of every single event I tried to attend when I was a young mom with five young kids. I loved it. We had such a good time. The kids even wanted me to come to their house afterward and play. But I think we (meaning me and our daughter-in-law) needed to go home and have a nap.
That’s what this summer is for this year for me. Maybe this is an early peek at retirement — maybe I’ll push retirement back a few more years.