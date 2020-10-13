Editor’s Note: Transform Through Therapy specializes in online group therapy, with a special focus on grief and caregiving. In this series, they will be talking about COVID-19 and the impact it is having on mental health.
We all have habits and patterns of behavior developed over time that can help us -- or hurt us — throughout our lives. And sometimes those behaviors can benefit from what is called “behavioral modification” and “behavioral reconstruction.”
If you’re what people call a “perfectionist,” this can have a positive impact on different areas of your life:
Professionally: You likely are detail oriented and that helps you find success in the workplace and build your career.
Home: You likely have a clean, orderly house.
Communication: You are likely thoughtful in how you express yourself, which can help you be an articulate communicator.
However, if perfectionism is dialed up too far and taken to the extreme, it can be damaging — it can bring unnecessary stress, and cause strain on relationships, both personal and professional. Any type of behavioral pattern can change over time, for better or worse.
If you have a behavior or pattern in your life that you are wondering about, what you need to ask is how this behavior is helping you or hindering you, through something called “phase journaling.”
To do this, look at your life’s phases. For someone who has raised children, life’s phases look something like this:
Elementary school
Middle/high school
College years
Early parenting
Middle parenting
Late parenting
Empty nesting
Retirement
There are other phases as well, such as “corporate job years,” “entrepreneurial years,” “divorced years,” etc. There isn’t a wrong way to divide things out.
Now, take the behavior you want to look at. We mention perfectionism, but another behavior includes being a “giver” — someone who is always there for other people, the go-to person.
Look at how the behavior played out in each phase of your life, and decide if it was helpful or if it hindered you.
With our perfectionism example, that kind of drive for perfection can be quite useful as a student in high school and college, and even as someone beginning their career. But later in life, that drive might not allow for a person to let anything go, which can be overwhelming and stressful unnecessarily. By realizing that a personality trait that has traditionally served them well can now get in the way of living a happy life, there is an opportunity to work on dialing that back a bit.
For the “giver,” if they are neglecting their own needs, it can have a negative affect on career, relationships and health.
Behavioral modification leads to behavioral reconstruction, but it starts with an understanding. If you feel like you are getting in your own way, but aren’t sure what to do about it, this can be a good place to start to identify what it might be.
If you have any questions about handling COVID-19, we’d love to answer them! Email questions to jess@transformthroughtherapy.com. For more information about Transform Through Therapy, visit www.TransformThroughTherapy.com or check them out on your favorite social media platform.