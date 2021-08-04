While strokes in general are declining throughout the United States, they have sadly increased 40% among young people in the past few decades. And while strokes are typically more common in men, one study found that in the 25-44 age range, women were more likely than men to have a stroke.
Why would that be? And if you are a young woman or care about someone who is, how can stroke be prevented? Keep reading to learn.
Understanding stroke
Mayo Clinic explains, “A stroke occurs when the blood supply to part of your brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients. Brain cells begin to die in minutes.”
We all know strokes are serious, but on top of that, the damage is done “within minutes,” so it’s crucial to act fast. In fact, “Patients who arrive at the emergency room within 3 hours of their first symptoms often have less disability 3 months after a stroke than those who received delayed care,” the CDC reports.
How can you tell if someone is having a stroke? Think “FAST”:
Face:
- Ask the person to smile to see if one side of their face droops.
Arms:
- Ask the person to raise both arms and notice if one arm drifts downward or is unable to rise.
Speech:
- Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase and see if their speech is slurred or strange.
Time:
- If someone is exhibiting any of these signs, call 911 immediately.
Someone has a stroke every 40 seconds, and most of those people are older, as you’d expect. But 15% of strokes occur in people ages 18 to 45, and many of them are women. Why is that?
Identifying risk factors specifically for women
The common risk factors for stroke include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, obesity and diabetes. But strokes are increasing even among women who have fewer vascular risk factors than others who have strokes. So what would cause young women to have more strokes? There are a few stroke risk factors that are more likely to affect women than men:
Lupus is nine times more common in women than in men. Lupus causes significant inflammation throughout the body, which makes people who have the disease twice as likely to have an ischemic stroke
- .
Women are three times more likely than men to have migraines, and as many as 43% of women report having migraines during their reproductive years. Migraine with aura increases the risk of having a stroke very slightly, “but if you combine that with other risk factors like hormone therapy, that risk can become significant,” said Mary O’Neal
- , MD, the director of the women’s neurology program at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
- Being
pregnant can cause preeclampsia, gestational diabetes and blood clots, all of which can
- .
Birth control pills “that contain estrogen roughly double
- a woman’s risk of ischemic stroke,” reports Kaitlin Sullivan at Everyday Health.
Preventing stroke
Thankfully, medical science has found some simple things you can do to prevent stroke (and prevent a lot of other health issues, too!):
1. Maintain a healthy blood pressure: High blood pressure can double or even quadruple your risk for stroke. Add more physical activity each day, make healthy food swaps
- and quit smoking if you smoke.
2. Don’t drink alcohol or else drink only in moderation: Having more than two drinks a day drastically increases your risk for a stroke. Limit yourself to one glass of alcohol a day, and watch your portion sizes
- .
3. Treat atrial fibrillation:
- Watch for symptoms like heart palpitations and shortness of breath. These may be signs of atrial fibrillation, which can form blood clots that eventually cause a stroke.
4. Treat diabetes:
- Over time, high blood sugar damages blood vessels, which makes clots more likely to form. A healthy diet and regular exercise are key.
5. Quit smoking: Smoking causes blood to thicken and form clots. The good news is that even if you smoke now, quitting can lower your risk for stroke because, as the CDC reports, “Deaths from strokes are more likely among smokers
- than among former smokers or people who have never smoked.”
While young women may experience risk factors that increase their risk for stroke, there are steps you can take to reduce that risk. Keep taking small steps each day towards reducing these risk factors, and you’ll help yourself be healthier for years to come.