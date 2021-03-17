This weekend my family is throwing a baby shower for my twin boys and I’m so excited, for multiple reasons.
First off, I’m so eager to see people, in a very safe, socially distanced way, who I haven’t seen in a long time. I’m thrilled to celebrate these long-awaited baby boys. And, I’m delighted treat myself to some fun baby shower treats, too.
Whether hosted open house-style or as a more formal, activity-filled soiree, there are dozens of delicious food themes you could use to build the menu around for a baby shower. I know I’ve featured this topic before, but I thought it would be fun to feature three new food themes.
Parfait party
One of my favorite foods throughout this pregnancy has been a simple yogurt parfait. Loaded with protein and packed with fruit and healthy granola, I start nearly every morning with a delicious, crunchy and fruity parfait. So naturally, I think this would be a fabulous idea for a baby shower food theme. A yogurt parfait bar is a great, easy option to feed baby shower guests.
Create a buffet table filled with all the fixings for a perfect yogurt parfait. You could fill platters with a rainbow of colorful fruit options. Don’t forget fruits like mandarin oranges, kiwi and sliced grapes in addition to the favorite berries. In addition to packaged or even homemade granola, you could also pull out bowls of brown sugar crumble, sliced nuts, crunchy cereal and even other unique toppings.
Creative crepes
Along this breakfast theme, brunch foods are always a great food theme for a baby shower. Breakfast or even dessert crepes are a fun crowd pleaser. And, believe it or not, you can have everything prepped for a beautiful crepe bar so you’re not stuck behind a crepe pan during the entire party. Pre-make all those thin crepes and have all the fixings ready to go for your guests.
Provide a variety of flavors for those crepes, too. Try this recipe for Chocolate Crepes. In a blender, blend 1 cup of flour, 2 tablespoons cocoa powder, 1 tablespoon powdered sugar, 1 1/2 cups milk, 2 large egg whites, 1 whole egg, 1 teaspoon oil and a dash of salt. Pour about 1/4 of the batter onto a greased crepe pan. Cook for 2 minutes and flip to the other side for another 2 minutes.
Cookie monster
One of the cravings I’ve had during this pregnancy, that I’ve been really good to not give into, is my affinity for delicious gourmet cookies from bakeries like Crumbl, Twisted Sugar and others. So, one idea could be to create a cookie buffet of sorts. You could either have cookies catered by one of these bakeries, or you could even prep a variety of sugar cookie recipes and create a table filled with frosting fixings.
In addition to the cookie bar, you could also have cookies become the take-home gift for each guest. You could bundle up beautifully made, pre-packaged iced cookies. Or you could wrap up a sleeve of macarons in either shades of pink or blue or both. Dipped Oreo cookies, too, can become a great, easily made take home gift.
— Jennifer Durrant