In my regular Netflix binging, my favorite go-to shows typically revolve around cooking and baking shows or travel shows. So naturally, I’ve found great comfort in the popular food travel show, “Somebody Feed Phil,” where Phil Rosenthal, creator of the TV show “Everybody Loves Raymond,” travels the world exploring local delicacies.
One episode I recently enjoyed featured bagels, including a sesame bagel topped with ricotta cheese and figs.
That unique topping combination got me thinking about other fun ways to dress up a chewy, delicious bagel. Sure, you can swipe a schmear of flavored cream cheese on a bagel or make it into a great sandwich, but you can also mix things up with some creative toppings.
Here are some great ideas for all things fruity, protein-packed and indulgently sweet. For more, visit our Money-Saving Recipes board on Pinterest.
Fruitylicious
Topping your bagel with a variety of fruit is a great way to satisfy sugar cravings! Transform your sweet-flavored bagel into a fruity bagel pizza. By piling on fruits like kiwi, berries, grapes, mandarin oranges, bananas and apples, you can create a beautiful and healthy treat. Don’t forget the pizza “sauce” using a mixture of cream cheese, ricotta cheese, lemon zest, vanilla and sugar.
Try the fruit combo of pears and blackberries. This idea is a great option for someone who loves adding a little crunch to their bagel. Start with a toasted egg or plain bagel and build with layers of 1 tablespoon of cream cheese, 1 tablespoon apple and blackberry puree, 3-6 thin slices of pear and 1-2 teaspoons of chopped nuts.
Protein-packed
Looking to add some protein and nutty flavor to a favorite bagel flavor? Grab a jar of your favorite almond butter and begin building your bagel. Add on toppings like sliced bananas and honey or even some mini chocolate chips for the little bagel lovers in your family. You also can use an Everything bagel base for that beloved avocado toast.
Looking for a new twist on your typical breakfast sandwich? Try this sausage, egg and cheese bagel. Cook up 1/2 pound breakfast sausage. Scramble 6 eggs. Slice 3 Everything bagels and place on baking sheet and pile eggs and sausage on top. Sprinkle with 1/2 cup shredded cheddar and 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella. Bake for 10-15 minutes at 400 degrees.
Sweet indulgence
If you’re a chocoholic like me, you’re likely always looking for ways to infuse that rich, chocolatey flavor into a bagel treat. Sure, you can grab a jar of Nutella to top your cinnamon raisin bagel. Or, if you aren’t a huge chocolate fan, but love a sweet bagel, try topping a bagel with a thin layer of vanilla frosting and top with pieces of mini donuts and sprinkles for a Birthday Cake Bagel.
If you like to combine your sweet with something a bit salty, try these ideas: Top a bagel with Nutella and then add your favorite salty and sweet treats like crushed pretzels, thinly sliced apples, potato chips and toasted coconut. This bagel is a delicious combo of salty and sweet — it will cure your salty-sweet craving in no time.
— Jennifer Durrant