Summertime equals salad season in my home. Looking for great salad recipes to feed my family without heating up the kitchen is always a win during these hot, sticky months. There is something so refreshing about a crisp chef salad or a simple Caprese salad with fresh tomatoes and basil picked from the garden or even a creamy pasta salad, especially when enjoyed at a family backyard picnic, on a trip to the lake or simply enjoyed while watching your favorite movie.
With so many varieties of salads, you can serve up a different salad every night throughout the entire summer without even repeating a single recipe. Try serving up some of these favorite ideas for pasta salads, chopped salads and spinach salads. In any one of these categories of salad you can incorporate healthy proteins, vitamin-packed veggies and even zesty flavors that your entire family will love. For even more ideas, visit our Money-Saving Recipes board on Pinterest.
Pasta salads
Spaghetti, macaroni, acini di pepe, tiny shells and even rotini pastas are all the perfect base for a delicious, creamy pasta salad. Simply toss your favorite seasonal ingredients — everything from fresh veggies to chicken and bacon to shrimp and crab to fruit and more — with your favorite pasta and dressing for an easy, refreshing meal or side dish. An Italian spaghetti salad with pepperoni, olives, cheese, tomatoes and Italian dressing is always a favorite, but you can also create a Thai version with cabbage, carrots, green onions, peanuts, cilantro and basil. Top with Thai dressing.
Try this Doritos Chicken Pasta Salad. To 3 cups of cooked and cooled cavatappi noodles add a dressing made of 1/2 cup mayonnaise, 1/2 cup ranch dressing, 1 cup medium chunky salsa and a teaspoon each of salt and pepper. Toss in 2 cups shredded chicken, 1 bunch of chopped green onions and 2 cups shredded cheese. To top the salad off, add 3 cups of crumbled up Doritos Nacho Cheese tortilla chips. Serve immediately.
Chopped salads
Don’t you love those moments when you’re eating and you taste the most perfect bite? Every ounce of flavor from your entire meal all captured in the perfect forkful. I’ve realized that perfect bite is even easier to capture when eating the perfect chopped salad. With each salad ingredient, including the lettuce, diced into small pieces, it becomes even easier to load up your fork with all the different flavors and textures. In fact, many traditional salads can easily be transformed into chopped versions.
Try this Asian Ramen Chopped Salad. In a 400 degree oven, toast 2 3-ounce packages of ramen noodles and 3/4 cup sliced almonds for 6-8 minutes. Cool. In a bowl combine 5 cups shredded green cabbage and 2 cups shredded purple cabbage, 1 large carrot chopped into matchsticks, 4 green onions chopped and 2 tablespoons sesame seeds. Dress with 1/2 cup canola oil, 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce, 1/2 teaspoon pepper and 1/4 teaspoon each of garlic powder, onion powder and dried ginger. Top with ramen mix.
Spinach salads
The beautiful, vibrant green of baby spinach always adds such a delightful burst of color and even more flavor to a salad. Baby spinach is so simple to use in a salad, too, simply rinse, dry and toss with your favorite ingredients. I love pairing spinach with beautiful fruits like sliced strawberries, apples, mandarin oranges, raspberries and pears. Top with slivered almonds, bacon crumbles, blue cheese and a delicious poppyseed dressing and you have a delicious, healthy side dish.
Try this Cashew, Cranberry and Goat Cheese Salad. In a salad bowl, combine 4 ounces of baby spinach, 1/2 cup roasted cashews and 1/4 cup dried cranberries. Toss together. For the dressing, blend 1/4 cup olive oil, 2 tablespoons honey, 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice and 1 tablespoon poppy seeds. Don’t mix the salad dressing all at once, just enough to coat the salad to taste. Top with 2 ounces of crumbled goat cheese.
— Jennifer Durrant