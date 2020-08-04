It gets a little harder to remember things as you age; to some extent, this is a natural part of getting older. Sometimes, however, a person deals with more than just occasional forgetfulness, and their memory loss and intellectual decline amount to dementia.
Dementia can be caused by several factors, and there is no known way to prevent it. However, studies have shown there are some things that can be done to lower a person’s risk of developing dementia.
Here are four things you can do now to reduce your chance of having dementia later in life:
Learn something new
Exercising your mind has long been a popular way to try to prevent dementia, but this strategy is more than just doing sudoku and crosswords in your spare time. Giving your brain a workout over your lifetime may offer even more value than taking up new interests in old age. Research shows the more you stimulate your brain through education, work, hobbies and other activities throughout your life, the lower your risk of dementia. The earlier you put your brain to work, the better.
Of course, it’s never too late to try.
“An active brain can help fight dementia, and getting involved in new pursuits can keep your brain working,” says Amy Doan, administrator for Smith Ranch Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. “Find a class you enjoy, learn a language or work on developing new skills to continually stimulate your brain.”
Play an instrument
Studies have shown that music can be beneficial to people with dementia, connecting them to memories from their past. It also could help prevent dementia or slow down cognitive decline. Some research has shown that people who play a musical instrument perform better on cognitive tasks than people who do not play an instrument. In one study, elderly individuals who had only a few months of piano lessons performed better than those who did not, as did people who learned music early in life.
Improve physical health
Staying healthy can have a big impact on your brain. Research indicates some health conditions can increase your chances of developing dementia, including obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Eat a healthy diet, and include foods that benefit your heart and brain, like whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and lean protein. Add exercise to your routine to keep blood flowing to your brain.
Protect your head
It may come as no surprise that head trauma has been linked to a future risk of developing Alzheimer’s. This is especially true if a head injury results in a loss of consciousness. Keep your head safe by wearing a helmet when playing sports and riding a bike or motorcycle. Wear a seat belt when you are in the car and improve the safety of your home to prevent falls.
The prospect of developing dementia is a frightening one. Although there is no sure way to prevent dementia, living a healthy lifestyle, protecting your head, and keeping your mind active can help lower your risk for dementia or delay its onset, giving you more time with your most valuable asset — your mind.