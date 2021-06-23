In the United States, a mere 23.2 percent of adults meet the CDC’s Physical Activity Guidelines for both aerobic and muscle-strengthening activity. Reasons for not exercising vary, but lack of motivation and time are two major contributors.
When we’re busy, any spare moment is often a welcome time to stop moving — not move more! So if you’re feeling too busy, too tired and too unmotivated to exercise, here are nine ideas to help you get moving:
1. Stretching
Not only does stretching feel good, but when you do it regularly, it can increase the “force and power (of your workouts) by about 2% to 5%,” says Brad Walker, stretching expert. You don’t have to go crazy. Just find what feels good, and follow a gentle stretching routine like this one (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVCqkiqsz4I) if you’d like some guidance.
2. Restorative yoga poses
Research has shown that people who practice yoga regularly have low cortisol (stress hormone) levels. If your stress is mounting and you just can’t find the motivation to move, a few restorative yoga poses may be just what you need. The fish pose is great if you sit at a desk all day, and everyone can benefit from the stress-melting child’s pose. Check out instructions for these and a few more at https://www.healthline.com/health/restorative-yoga-poses#legs-up-the-wall-pose.
3. Commercial-break workout
After a long day of working or chasing toddlers, sometimes all you want to do is turn off your brain and watch a good show. Instead of scrolling on your phone during commercials or between episodes, rotate through a couple of simple workouts (e.g., 15 jumping jacks or 10 sit-ups). You could also do a set every time something specific happens in the show — like every time Terry from “Brooklyn 99” refers to himself in the third person or every time Baby Yoda from “The Mandalorian” does something cute.
4. Climbing stairs
Climbing stairs is a great way to elevate your heart rate and give your glutes and thighs some attention. And even if you just take it slow, you’ll burn 5 calories per minute, which is just a bit more than the 1 to 2 calories a minute you’d burn while sitting. Hey, it’s the little things!
5. Tidying up
Straighten up those throw pillows, wipe down the kitchen counter, or throw away that junk mail that’s been on the counter for a month. Tidying up is a great way to relieve stress through movement, and it just feels good to have even a slightly tidier house.
6. Walking up and down the street
A quick walk may be just what you need to improve your energy levels. Regular brisk walking also can help prevent heart disease, strengthen bones and the immune system, reduce stress and more. When you don’t feel like moving, even a leisurely walk can do wonders.
7. Meditation
Meditation, according to Healthline, is the “process of training your mind to focus and redirect your thoughts.” There are many benefits of meditation, from decreasing blood pressure to improving emotional health. If the idea of closing your eyes, sitting cross-legged, and redirecting your thoughts for any length of time sounds intimidating, know that meditation doesn’t have to look like that. You can start by simply sitting up straight and taking a few deep breaths.
8. The 7-minute workout
Sometimes, the real hurdle to exercising is just deciding what to do. Apps like 7-Minute Workout are great for overcoming this. There are a few different quick workouts that tell you exactly what to do and when to do it. No thinking — just moving!
9. Turning on your favorite dancing song
Think of a song that always gives you a boost. Choose three moves you like (e.g., jumping jacks, squats, or butt kickers) and alternate between 20 reps of each until the song is over. Or you can always dance! Even slower-paced, ballroom-style dancing burns between 150 and 220 calories per hour.
Whether you’re feeling too busy, too tired, too unmotivated, or any combination of the three, a little movement can go a long way toward helping you feel better. Give one of these exercises a try and see if it doesn’t give you the boost you need to have a healthier, happier day.