Six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and that number is projected to grow to 13 million by 2050. While 72% of these are over 75, it’s not just something to worry about after you retire.
There are things you can do at any age to improve your brain health and help keep your memory sharp. From reducing your TV watching to taking a shower with your eyes closed, here are some things you can do:
Turn off the TV
Did your mom ever tell you that watching TV melts your brain? She might have been on to something! A study presented at a 2021 American Heart Association conference found that every one-hour increase in someone’s daily average TV viewing time was associated with a 0.5% reduction in gray-matter volume. Since gray matter controls movement, memory and emotions, it’s something you want to keep around.
Limit your TV-watching and consider replacing some of your “Seinfeld” reruns with runs (or any physical activity) instead. As neurologist Donn Dexter, M.D., explains, “It appears that regular physical activity benefits the brain. Multiple research studies show that people who are physically active are less likely to experience a decline in their mental function and have a lower risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.”
Get your blood pressure to a good spot
Healthy blood pressure doesn’t just help your heart; it may help your brain, too. According to the National Institute on Aging, “Observational studies have shown that having high blood pressure in midlife — the 40s to early 60s — increases the risk of cognitive decline later in life.” To keep your blood pressure healthy, eat a healthy diet, reduce your stress and keep your alcohol consumption limited. And always talk with your doctor if you have concerns.
Stay positive about aging
Age is just a number, and there are plenty of examples of older people who have defied age stereotypes and stayed mentally acute long after their hair turned gray.
Sadly, though, those stereotypes can do real harm. As a Harvard Health blog explained, “Middle-aged and older learners do worse on memory tasks when they’re exposed to negative stereotypes about aging and memory,” but they do do “better when the messages are positive about memory preservation into old age.”
So, surround yourself with positive people and believe in yourself! And keep reading to see some great memory and mind exercises to keep yourself sharp.
Try some of these neurobic exercises
“Only certain kinds of activities qualify as good brain exercise, and many that are commonly promoted as such don’t live up to their hype,” said Deana Alban at Be Brain Fit. Here are some evidence-based exercises that, together, can improve your memory, mental flexibility and reaction time:
Switch hands:
- Try brushing your teeth, eating a meal (with a fork or even chopsticks!) or doodling with your nondominant hand.
Do chores with your eyes closed:
- Barring tasks that could put you or others in danger, chores you do on autopilot can give your brain a bit of a workout when you close your eyes. Think sorting laundry, taking a shower or kneading bread.
Do things upside down or backward:
- Try wearing your watch upside down, hanging your wall calendar upside down or writing backward.
Read books aloud: When you read, speak and hear a word at the same time, it lights up three different regions of your brain
- .
Don’t rely on your phone too much:
- Memorize your friends’ phone numbers. Calculate the tip in your head. Try to spell that word before looking it up!
It’s never too late or too early to start working on your brain-health. But you don’t want to wait too long because “You’ll get the most bang for your buck if you start in middle age,” said Heather Mulder at Banner Alzheimer’s Institute.
If you’re interested in keeping your brain healthy long into old age — and why wouldn’t you be — start now. Turn off the TV, get your blood pressure to a healthy spot, stay positive and do some neurobic exercises. Making these small changes can lead to big benefits for your brain.