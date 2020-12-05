If you’ve been tuned into the news lately, you’ve most likely seen headlines claiming that some companies are in the final stages of testing COVID-19 vaccines and are getting ready for distribution towards the end of the year.
The vaccines will first be given to those who are at highest risk for contracting the virus, such as frontline healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff. There are many unanswered questions about the vaccines, and although we don’t have all the answers, I thought it would be helpful to understand how vaccines work in the body.
First, it’s important to understand that the body is equipped with its own defense system against infection and disease — the immune system. The immune system is made up of different cells and proteins throughout the body that fight off infection. Humans actually have three different types of immunity — innate, adaptive, and passive.
Everyone is born with innate immunity. This type of immunity offers general protection from pathogens (disease-causing agents) and includes cells that make up the immune system, and physical barriers, such as the skin.
Adaptive immunity develops throughout the lifespan as we are exposed to diseases, either naturally or through vaccines. Passive immunity occurs when someone gains immunity from another source. For example, a newborn baby who is breastfed gains temporary immunity from some of the diseases the mother has been exposed to.
For purposes of this article, let’s focus on adaptive immunity and how the immune system and vaccines work.
The immune system plays a vital role in adaptive immunity. This system is made up of different types of cells found throughout the body. White blood cells help the body remember and destroy pathogens like viruses, bacteria, fungi, and toxins that cause illness and disease.
B-lymphocytes are responsible for creating antibodies after the body’s initial exposure to a pathogen. Although antibodies may take a few days or weeks to develop, they will stay in the body and provide immunity against getting that illness or disease again.
An example of this is chicken pox — once someone has had this disease, they typically do not get it again.
Now, let’s discuss the role of vaccines in adaptive immunity. The general idea behind vaccines is to introduce the body to a non-dangerous, weakened or inactive version of a pathogen that includes parts of the antigen so that the immune system can create antibodies.
Once antibodies are created, the immune system will, in the case of future exposure, be able to respond immediately, protecting against disease. It’s important to note that the weakened version of the antigen will not cause the disease in the person receiving the vaccine, however, they may experience mild symptoms such as a sore arm or low-grade fever that usually subsides within a few days.
Some vaccines require more than one dose, usually weeks or months after the first dose. This allows the body time to develop and produce memory cells and long-lived antibodies. It’s important to receive all doses of the vaccine in order for it to be most effective and prevent disease.
Some vaccines also require boosters years after the initial vaccine. For example, in the case of the Tdap vaccine (tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis), a booster is recommended every 10 years. This is to ensure that the protection from the vaccine doesn’t wear off.
Not everyone should be vaccinated, however, due to specific health conditions.
These individuals can be protected from diseases and illnesses by what’s known as herd immunity. Herd immunity, or “community immunity” occurs when the majority of individuals in a community are vaccinated, making it difficult for a pathogen to infect others and be passed around. The more people are vaccinated, the less likely it is that those who are unable to receive vaccines will be exposed to harmful pathogens.
Over the last century, vaccines have helped to nearly eradicate some deadly diseases such as polio. In addition, over 2 million lives are saved each year thanks to vaccines against diseases like diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, influenza, and measles. As of 2020, we have vaccines to help prevent more than 20 deadly diseases.
Although rare, any vaccine can cause side effects. It is important to remember, however, that vaccines are continually monitored for safety and effectiveness. Vaccinations are the best way to prevent serious diseases, and not only protect yourself, but those who are unable to be vaccinated as well.
For a complete list of vaccines and related information, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization are excellent resources.