With the new year upon us and the holidays behind us, we find ourselves settling back into our old routines, and maybe even working on some new ones.
It can be bittersweet, however, to begin a new year. It’s exciting to have a fresh start and new goals to work towards, but it can also be difficult going back to work or school, taking down holiday lights and decorations, cleaning the house, spending less time with friends and family, and maybe even experiencing some blues after all of the festivities.
Many times, we adjust and get back into the swing of daily life after the holidays, but what if feelings of sadness or depression don’t go away?
Seasonal Affective Disorder may be the culprit. Seasonal Affective Disorder is sometimes referred to as “seasonal depression.” This type of depression is most common during the fall and winter months, and usually subsides during the spring and summer months, although there have been cases of SAD in the spring and summer months.
In addition to feeling sad or hopeless, symptoms of SAD include change in appetite, weight loss or gain, fatigue, changes in sleep patterns, low energy, social withdrawal, anxiety, and even, thoughts of self-harm or suicide.
Although the official cause of SAD is unknown, many believe symptoms can be attributed to a lack of sunlight.
According to the Mayo Clinic, reduced sunlight exposure may disrupt the body’s internal clock and lead to feelings of sadness or depression. In addition, reduced sunlight may cause a reduction in serotonin and/or melatonin levels in the brain.
Both serotonin and melatonin are brain chemicals that affect mood and sleep patterns. Serotonin is sometimes referred to as the “happy chemical” as it plays a role in feelings of happiness and wellbeing. Melatonin is known to regulate sleeping patterns. Both of these chemicals play a vital role in mood regulation.
Lack of sunlight is not the only risk factor in the development of SAD. Currently in the U.S., there are approximately 10 million people suffering from SAD, including children and teens.
Those who have a family history of SAD or depression are more likely to experience SAD. Women are four times more likely to develop SAD than men. Those who live further from the equator are also more likely to develop SAD.
According to the National Institutes on Mental Health, 1% of those who live in Florida and 9% of those who live in Alaska suffer from SAD.
Although experiencing periods of sadness and “downtimes” are normal, it may be time to see a doctor if you feel down for days or weeks at a time or are experiencing suicidal thoughts. A doctor can perform a physical exam and conduct lab tests to confirm SAD. Doctors can also discuss treatment options, such as medication, therapy as well as discuss options for light therapy.
Light therapy is also known as “phototherapy,” and consists of sitting in front of a specialized light box within the first hour of waking each day. By exposing the body and brain to this light that mimics natural light, it may cause a change in brain chemicals that affect mood.
Light boxes can be purchased without a prescription from a doctor; however, a doctor can provide information on when and how to use the light box.
As with any type of depression, self-care is extremely important. Exercising, eating nutritiously, getting enough sleep, and managing stress may help alleviate symptoms of SAD. With a new year and a new start, plan to enjoy the year ahead of you.
Set and work toward goals, arrange for something to look forward to, spend time with family and friends, and most of all, take care of yourself.