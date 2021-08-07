When the clock struck 12:01 on Jan. 1, 2021, I think we all breathed a sigh of relief and had a hopeful smile that 2021 would be different. While I did that too, as a die-hard boy band fan, I was listening to and watching the music video for the new Harry Styles’ song, “Treat People with Kindness,” which has become my anthem for this year. I don’t need to recount the difficulties and injustices that have taken place in the last year and a half, and while I wasn’t sure what the year would bring, what I have noticed is that we need a new pandemic in our world. A call for a pandemic — crazy, right? But what I think we need is a pandemic of kindness.
We need kindness for ourselves, our family and friends, neighbors, strangers and even people who are different from us. Practicing kindness is a great way to emerge from our homes and into society again. In public health, we look at different dimensions of health, including physical, social, emotional, intellectual, spiritual and environmental. All these dimensions can help contribute to an individual’s overall health, and many, if not all, of the dimensions are impacted by kindness. Did you know there is scientific evidence that kindness impacts our health?
Kindness can increase self-esteem, improve mood, increase compassion and empathy, improve the sense of connectedness, increase optimism and reduce anxiety. When we perform acts of kindness (big or small), two chemicals in our brain are released, serotonin and dopamine, which can make us feel happy and peaceful and decreases our stress and feelings of anxiety and/or depression. Ko et al. also found that performing an act of kindness meets three of our fundamental needs as humans, including feeling competent, autonomous and connected. Fulfilling these needs can improve our mental health by providing meaning to our lives and making us happier. After the last year, I think we need a little more happiness in our lives right now.
From a physical perspective, being kind also has its benefits. Individuals who perform acts of kindness experience a decrease in blood pressure and cortisol, which is the stress hormone in our body. A decrease in stress can improve what happens inside our bodies as well as our minds. Improved heart health is important since heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Individuals who show kindness may also live longer and be overall healthier, especially if regular volunteer work is involved.
Our relationships and jobs can even be improved through kindness. There was a study done that found that carrying out acts of kindness improved overall job performance, which is a bonus for both employees and employers. Many places of work offer days off throughout the year for service opportunities, which ties in nicely with these findings. Outside of a work relationship, kindness can enhance both your romantic and platonic relationships. Being kind to those around you shows you care, and that makes a huge difference in the lives of individuals. You never know what the impact a kind word or action can have on someone. What is also interesting is that there is growing evidence that even watching an act of kindness being performed has benefits. Essentially, being kind can impact yourself, whoever you serve and even those around you.
Not only is it important to be kind to others, but it is important to be kind to ourselves. I am a huge supporter of self-care. We can’t take care of others if we don’t take care of ourselves. Self-care and self-kindness don’t have to take long. It could be positive notes on the bathroom mirror or the screensaver on your phone that can serve as reminders of being kind to yourself. I have noticed that the terms “hot girl summer” or even joking about “gaining the COVID-19” in pounds has been abundant this summer and is negatively impacting our own self-kindness. Our weight doesn’t matter. We just survived a time in life that had uncertainty and our health was constantly at risk and that can take a toll on both our physical and mental health. Give yourself permission to enjoy your life no matter what you weigh or even if your clothes became outdated during the pandemic. You deserve to be happy and kind to yourself.
Let’s be kind. Kind to those who still wear masks even though they are vaccinated but are worried about an immunocompromised individual at home or their children who aren’t vaccinated. Kind to individuals who may be driving slower than we want them to. Kind to the people who show up late. Kind to a family member who you might not see eye to eye with. Kind to ourselves when we need a five-minute break to get through the day. Kindness doesn’t need to take up a lot of time, money or energy, but the positive effects can be long-lasting and meaningful. My challenge to you is to create the kindness pandemic and let’s see how it changes the world and yourselves.