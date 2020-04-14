Working from home? Join the expanding remote working club.
To mitigate current health risks by practicing social distancing, many employees are now working from home. The good news is that technological advancements make working from home a viable option for companies to retain valued teams without interrupting workflow.
The downside is that while remote work reinforces social distancing, your team may become disengaged.
It’s hard to stay connected to your team, especially when working from home. So let’s discuss three ways your staff can stay engaged, connected and supported.
Focus on the good points
Although the remote work model is getting its share of attention right now, research shows that companies were slowly transitioning their infrastructure to remote work anyway. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 5 million Americans worked from home. And experts predict that remote work will continue its upward trend.
Although remote work environments vary between companies, a recent study found that “remote workers are happiest when they spend more than 76 percent of their time working remotely.” The study also found that within those who currently work remotely, 97 percent of them would recommend this model to others. Yes, this is new, but it has the potential to be a positive experience for your team.
New meaning of community
If we’ve learned anything during this health crisis it’s that “community” can be defined in different ways. For instance, Incorporate Massage, a Utah-based company that employs 1,200 massage therapists across the country, expanded their service offerings to include virtual sessions during the stay-at-home orders.
“We have built a unique platform that let’s employees enjoy virtual massage, yoga, workout, or meditation in personalized, interactive one-one-one or small group classes,” explains Chief Revenue Officer Paul Shin. “This allows participants to stay fit, ask questions, and enjoy topics that are personalized to their needs. Shin added that to help businesses impacted by COVID-19, Incorporate Massage is offering free access to their premium content, wellness assessment, and live sessions for a limited time.
Clear communication
Clear communication means more than just encouraging frequent interaction. Instead, a supportive remote work culture is just that — supportive. “’Happy to help’ is a response you often hear throughout the virtual walls of the Simplus organization,” explains Jamie Teasdale, director of the L&D program at Simplus. “Several times a day, someone will reach out to coworkers in need of assistance, and experts say that’s a good sign for the overall health of your workforce.”
Schedule regular one-on-one interviews with team members to discuss professional goals, workload and to work through existing roadblocks. For many companies, a remote work environment creates a major learning curve for employees, so it’s important to create a trusting, honest and supportive platform for your team to talk about their experience.
This journey to working remotely may have been motivated by crisis, but the destination has some exciting opportunities for you and your team. By focusing on the positive, progressive aspects of remote work, ensuring your team feels connected with the rest of the company, and practicing clear, supportive communication, your new work model will have an old familiar ring to it — the sound of success.