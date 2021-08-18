For many kids, the first day of school holds a kind of magic: Old friends and new friends, spiffy outfits and fresh school supplies, challenges and fun. For others, however, the first day of school may be just the first of many days filled with anxiety.
Approximately 4.4 million children in the U.S. have been diagnosed with anxiety, so it’s important to know the signs to look for in your child. Read on to learn more about what causes anxiety in school children, some unexpected signs to watch out for and what you can do to help.
What Causes Anxiety in Students
Whether it’s the worry that we all feel from time to time or a diagnosable disorder, anxiety in children has many different potential causes or risk factors. The cause might be biological, environmental or both. Here are a few causes to watch out for:
A big, stressful change in the family:
- A new job, a move, the loss of a loved one and even bringing a new baby home can cause anxiety.
A diagnosis of ADHD:
- If a child has been diagnosed with ADHD, be aware that they may have underlying anxiety or depression that’s contributing to their ADHD symptoms.
Moving on to middle school:
- Many children who made it through elementary school just fine may struggle when they get to middle school. Transitioning from one main classroom to seven or eight classes and having higher expectations may trigger anxiety in some students.
Unexpected Signs of Anxiety
We expect anxiety to look a certain way in children: shyness, a complaint of “butterflies,” clinginess, hesitancy, etc. But it doesn’t always look like that, and it may look very different in older kids.
As Caroline Miller at the Child Mind Institute explained, “Disruptive behavior is often generated by unrecognized anxiety. A child who appears to be oppositional or aggressive may be reacting to anxiety — anxiety he may, depending on his age, not be able to articulate effectively, or not even fully recognize that he’s feeling.”
Disruptive behavior may be a sign of anxiety — especially in boys — and its root cause may be insecurity or worry. When children don’t have coping skills, their worry and insecurity may grow to anxiety, which in turn can lead to a fight-or-flight response.
Another unexpected sign of anxiety can be trouble focusing and completing assignments. Being at school all day is tiring, and having to do homework on top of that may just feel like too much to handle. These feelings can lead to avoidance.
Finally, please note that anxiety and depression can overlap. If your child seems down and sad, anxiety may be the root cause — and vice versa.
How Parents Can Help
It’s natural for children to feel anxious from time to time, and simply being there as a parent can really help. To help prevent persistent anxiety and proactively foster mental health in your child, here are some things you can do:
Keep them engaged.
- Make a point of doing activities they’re interested in. Watch their games and competitions. Invite their friends over for pizza and a movie. Have an open home, if possible, to make your house a comfortable and desirable place to hang out.
Plan ahead. Go with your kids to meet their teachers. Find their desk or locker. Get excited! Involve them in the planning process, and rehearse
- ways to problem-solve when they encounter new situations.
Have them interact with peers outside of the academic environment.
- Whether your child is interested in soccer, Legos, theater, swimming or anything in between, there is likely a club or program available nearby. On top of being fun, these activities get kids used to hanging out with people their own age, and that confidence translates well into the school environment.
If your child’s anxiety is persistent and becomes disruptive to their life, here are some suggestions for additional things you can do to help them:
Encourage them to share their feelings with someone they’re comfortable with.
- That may mean you, another trusted adult or even their pediatrician. Especially if they’ve been seeing the same pediatrician their whole lives, they may be comfortable opening up. Parents may request for adolescents to meet with the provider one on one, and that conversation won’t be shared with parents unless there’s a possibility of harm to self or others.
Kids of any age can experience anxiety, and it can be temporary or more persistent. As a parent, you can do so much to help your kids feel better now and be resilient for the future. If you are helping a child through anxiety and would like help from an expert in kids, consider reaching out to your pediatrician or consulting these resources about child behavior at https://bit.ly/2XCmwqf.