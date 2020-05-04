Editor’s Note: Transform Through Therapy specializes in online group therapy, with a special focus on grief and caregiving. In this series, they will be talking about COVID-19 and the impact it is having on mental health.
As we continue to shelter in place during this pandemic, and in many ways, settling into this for the long haul — schools have been canceled through the rest of the academic year, and we’ve been at this now for more than a month — we wanted to see what kids are doing to handle this new lifestyle.
So we asked some.
We gathered Caleb, Darby and Jonathan, all sixth-graders at Butler Middle School in Salt Lake City, to see what they’ve been doing to stay positive, help their friends, families and neighbors. You can also check out their video interview.
Staying in touch with friends
Using technology is huge. There are a number of platforms kids can use to communicate with their friends.
Caleb and Jonathan use Discord to chat while playing games like Roblox and Minecraft together online.
When online school first started, a Google Hangout thread was started, and as it’s gone along, more and more kids have been added to the thread. Here they talk about “a lot of random crap” according to Caleb. Random topics like eggs, and some share videos here. It’s been a way for lots of kids to stay connected and have those weird, funny conversations that used to happen at lockers between classes or during lunch.
These connections are huge for kids. Darby said that she personally doesn’t like being alone, and friends help her feel better about things. And while Jonathan said he doesn’t mind being alone, that he likes being home, being able to connect with friends online is important.
Helping families at home
Darby’s mother is a nurse, and because of that, they are taking extra precautions.
“We distance from her when she comes home until she cleans herself off,” she said. They also are taking extra care to not see her nana and aunts, which has been especially difficult, but she calls using an app that for her, is better than nothing.
She also says that she and her four sisters keep each other entertained pretty well. Darby likes to make breakfast and other meals as well.
Caleb has tried to help his younger sister, Lucy — you might remember her from a previous article and video in this series — by creating something special for her. For example, he let her have a “sleepover” in his room one night, where they ate snacks and watched a movie.
Jonathan likes creating games online that he and his older brother can both play. And when it breaks, that’s even better, because they both get to work on the code together to fix it.
Looking around their communities
It’s can be difficult to know how we can help our communities when we are supposed to be staying home.
Darby likes to rollerblade around the neighborhood and say hello to people who are outside, too. There are a lot of her neighbors out walking their dogs and she likes to talk with them from a safe distance.
Jonathan pointed out that when his parents overbought hand sanitizer, he put out a table with the excess bottles and gave them out to those who needed it.
What do they recommend to other kids?
All three kids said it’s important to stay busy so they don’t get bored, and they’ve been keeping themselves occupied with a variety of different activities.
Jonathan has been coding online games, like he mentioned above, and doing a lot of reading. Darby made a sourdough starter, also rollerblades, and spends time crocheting. Caleb started out spending most of the day drawing, but has mixed it up with online gaming with friends.
They also want to encourage other kids to keep up with personal hygiene — wash those hands! — stay home, but stay in touch with friends.