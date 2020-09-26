Question: What is a cucurbit? I overheard a gardener mention that they grew cucurbits this year, and I wonder what they are and how easy they are to grow.
Answer: If you’ve been gardening for more than a year or two, you’ve probably already grown cucurbits and you’ve probably already learned that some cucurbits are easier to grow and harvest than others.
“Cucurbit” is the name for a family of popular vegetables — the Cucurbitaceae family. This plant family includes squash, melons, gourds, cucumbers and pumpkins. When horticulturists want to talk about the Cucurbitaceae family in general, it’s faster and easier to just say “cucurbits” instead of naming all the different vegetables in the family.
This little shortcut is also used for other plant families — gardeners and horticulturists sometime call tomatoes, potatoes, eggplants and peppers “nightshades,” and onions, garlic, scallions, chives, leeks and shallots are often referred to as “alliums.”
Have you ever heard a gardener talk about growing legumes? They’re talking about growing peas, beans and peanuts.
Grouping plants together this way makes it easier to talk about your garden plants’ needs because vegetables in the same plant family often have the same nutrient needs and the same pest and disease problems. Once you know which plants belong together in the same families, you can make better decisions about soil preparation and fertility, pest management and disease prevention.
Question: My Linden tree has already started dropping leaves. Is there something wrong with my tree? It seems too early to me because my other trees are fine.
Answer: Your Linden tree is fine, too. Different tree and shrub species begin dropping their leaves at different times in the fall.
If you look at other Linden trees as you’re out and about in your neighborhood, you’ll see that they all have some yellow leaves here and there that are about to drop. Later in the fall, you’ll probably notice some trees that seem to hang on to their leaves much longer than your Linden.
Each tree species is different, and each area in our valley can also seem different when it comes to fall leaf drop.
Not all early leaf drop is natural. Some trees will drop their leaves early if the leaves have been damaged by disease or insects. For example, Sycamore leaves damaged by Sycamore scale have been dropping steadily for months and that leaf drop will increase as the season cools off.
Damage from a heavy aphid or spider mite infestation will also cause early leaf drop. Trees that have been affected by iron chlorosis will also start to drop their leaves early.
Continue to care for your trees by watering deeply, but decrease the frequency every week or so, and your trees will do the rest.
Question: Can I buy seeds for next year’s garden now? If there is a seed shortage again next year, like there was this year, I don’t want to miss out, but will the seeds still be good next year if I buy them now?
Answer: If you store your new seeds properly, they will be good for another year or more, depending on the kind of seeds. Protect the seeds from humidity and heat; zipper-close bags, old canning jars or other air-tight containers tucked into a corner of your refrigerator are all good options.
This year’s garden seed shortage was more of a supply-chain problem than a seed supply problem. Garden seed companies package their seeds months ahead of time based on what people have ordered in the past.
This year, the demand for vegetable seeds was suddenly many times higher than expected and exceeded the packaged seed supply for some companies very quickly. The most popular vegetables and varieties were out of stock early in the season. Social distancing concerns made it difficult to get additional seeds packaged, shipped and delivered, adding to the problem.
Next year, seed availability should be better, but you can still go ahead and order your seeds this year and tuck them away for the winter. With proper storage, they’ll do just fine in your garden.