Question: This year, we bought heirloom seeds to use in our garden in hopes of harvesting some seeds to keep for subsequent years. I read online that I need to let zucchini get really big (much bigger than for eating), and that’s what I did. When I cut it open, the seeds didn’t look as big as the ones I planted. So, here’s my question: What is the consequence of harvesting a seed that isn’t fully ready? Is it just not viable?
Answer: Immature seeds won’t be viable. It’s not enough for the zucchini fruits to be very large, the rind should be hard enough that it can’t be dented by your fingernail. The squash will be hard to break open, so be careful when you break it open. Pick out the seeds, rinse them in a strainer or colander to remove any squash flesh. Once the seeds are clean, blot away excess moisture with a paper towel and separate the large, plump seeds from any underdeveloped seeds. Spread out the mature seeds to dry on a nonstick surface and store them in moisture-proof packaging in a cold place. Don’t forget to label the packaging with the harvest year.
There’s just one more important detail about saving your zucchini seeds that you have to keep in mind. Unless you hand pollinate to prevent cross-pollination with other compatible squash plants, the fruits you harvest from next year’s planting won’t be the same kind of zucchini and might not resemble zucchinis at all. If you want to save seeds from your zucchini plants, you’ll need to prevent insect pollination of the female flowers on your zucchini plant and hand pollinate them using pollen from male blossoms on your zucchini plant. Both the male and female blossoms must be protected to prevent bee visits before you’ve collected and transferred the pollen. The female flower needs to be protected afterward to prevent additional pollen transfer by bees.
Question: My spruce trees look terrible, and it looks like they have borers. The top of one tree is brown and all the trees have lots of brown needles on the ground. Some of them have sawdust at the bottom of the trunks. There were some watering issues for a while, but I fixed things this year and they’re getting some water every day, plus I give them extra water once a week. I sprayed them and had a tree service to treat the ground around the trees, but they don’t seem to be getting better. Are there systemic injections that work better for borers?
Answer: The problem with your spruce trees could be bark beetles, not borers, but regardless of which insect you’re dealing with, by the time you see the symptoms you’ve been seeing with your trees, it’s generally too late to do anything for them. Insecticidal sprays won’t reach any borers or bark beetles that are inside the trees and injections won’t help trees that have declined as far as yours have.
The damage inside the trees can’t be undone, so prevention is important. Borers and bark beetles are attracted to stressed or declining trees. Deep, infrequent watering will help your trees remain stress-free and less attractive to borers. They need that deep soak once every week or two during the heat of summer, especially during summers like this one.
If you still have trees that are doing well, it will help them to be watered deeply, but less often. Your lawn will do better with less frequent watering, too. You can also help your healthier trees by identifying the type of borer or bark beetles that infested your dying trees. A certified arborist can help you check under the bark for signs of the insects that could be used to identify them. Once you know what pest you’re dealing with, you’ll be able to plan the right preventive sprays to protect your remaining trees. If the problem is bark beetles, systemic insecticidal injections or soil treatments won’t be helpful, so identifying the pest is important.
With proper watering and the right protective sprays at the right time, you should be able to keep your remaining trees healthy for many years to come.