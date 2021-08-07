Question: Our zucchini, cucumbers and various squash plants are having similar problems. The plants are growing fine, with many beautiful yellow blossoms, and the bees are very active. However, the blossoms dry out and fall off without developing into veggies.
Answer: A few things can interfere with fruit set. Using too much nitrogen or applying it too late in the season can suppress flower production, but you’re getting lots of healthy flowers, so we can rule out overfertilizing. Poor pollinator conditions like insecticide use, or cold, wet or windy weather can reduce bee activity, but you’re seeing plenty of bees working the blossoms, so lack of pollinators isn’t the problem, either. The most likely suspect here is the extreme heat we’ve been having this summer. High summer temperatures can damage squash pollen. Without healthy pollen, you’ll get poor pollination or even no pollination and flowers will dry and drop.
Question: I have noticed on a lot of my tomatoes that there are spots and yellowing in places. Is this caused by insects? Or is this a form of sunscald? Or something else?
Answer: I don’t think we can blame insects for the spots on your tomatoes. The spots look more like tomato fruit pox. As scary as the name sounds, it isn’t caused by a virus, bacteria or fungus. The disorder is related to a combination of plant genetics, rapid summer growth and high summer temperatures. The blemished tomatoes may be a bit harder to peel but they’re still perfectly safe to eat.
Some tomato varieties are more prone to tomato fruit pox than others. If you’re seeing the spots only on one variety, try a new variety next year.
Question: I’m not getting any new tomatoes. Is there a special fertilizer that will help?
Answer: It’s probably not lack of fertilizer, and now is not the time to be fertilizing anything anyway. Our hot summer temperatures are the most likely culprit. Tomato pollen can be damaged when daytime high temperatures are above 90 degrees, so we usually see blossom drop and a pause in fruit set during July and early August.
Question: What happened to our cucumbers? They’re next to butternut and spaghetti squash. Did they cross pollinate? They still taste like cucumbers, but what strange looking vegetables. Your thoughts ...
Squash and cucumbers are different species and can’t pollinate each other. If they could, it would affect the genetics of the next generation, not the quality of the fruits on the current generation.
With just photos, and no other details, all I can give is my best guess.
This could be heat related. Cucumbers are heat-sensitive and the pollen can be damaged by high temperatures. This can cause incomplete pollination, misshapen fruits or even prevent fruit set on certain varieties. Some cucumber varieties don’t need to be pollinated to set fruit so you may be getting fruit set, but the heat could be affecting the quality of the fruit.
It also looks like there may be some sunscald on one or two fruits. Good leaf coverage can protect fruits from direct sun. If you don’t have good coverage, you might try pulling paper bags over young fruits or wrapping them in a layer of newspaper to protect them from direct afternoon sun.
For all these heat-related problems, deep, consistent watering once every four to seven days (depending on soil type and weather) can help plants deal with summer heat a little better. A 20%-30% shade cloth over some plants may also be helpful.
Question: I have found several of these spots over the last few weeks in my grass and we cannot identify them. I just want to make sure this is not hazardous for my young children or my pets. Can you please give me some advice?
Answer: This looks like dog vomit slime mold, frequently called dog vomit fungus. There are hundreds of slime mold species, and this is one of the most common. Slime molds are decomposers of organic matter. Yours is growing on something in your lawn, but it’s more common to see the mold growing on mulch. A patch of slime mold goes through several stages of growth, from slimy, wet blob to a firm, spongy patch and the color can vary, too.
Dog vomit fungus may look just like its namesake, but it’s harmless to your family and pets. You may see more these of patches this summer, but they’re easy to deal with. You can break apart the blobs with strong sprays of water or with a rake. If you find a glob that has gotten firm and spongy you can just pick it off and discard it. Or you can simply ignore them and let the slime mold run its course.