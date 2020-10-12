Question: I have hundreds of these little monsters growing in one area in a flower bed on the north side of my home. Can you tell me what they are and how to eliminate them?
Answer: Nature on the job! These are bird’s nest fungi.
They may begin to show up in mid-to-late summer, but fall is the most common time to see them, and consistently damp, shady areas are the most common place to find them. They are one of nature’s decomposers, feeding on manures, wood and dead plant material like the mulch in your photo.
The little cup-like structures are the fruiting bodies of the fungal organism that is hard at work in your flowerbed. The “nest” serves as a splash basin and the “eggs” are structures that contain spores. When raindrops or sprinkler drops land in the cup, the eggs are thrown out of the cup a short distance to carry spores to nearby stems, leaves, twigs and soil.
Bird’s nest fungi are harmless to living plants, so control is not usually necessary, but if you want to eliminate them, it’s easily done by reducing moisture in the area where you’re finding them. Raking the area lightly will also reduce their numbers.
Fall cleanup
It’s fall cleanup time, again.
For some of us, it’s sad to see the flowers fruits and vegetables of the season come to an end, and others of us are relieved to see the months of mowing, weeding and tending come to an end.
There’s a lot to do for a good fall cleanup, so today let’s take a look at the essentials for a healthier yard and garden next year, plus some extra tasks that will reduce your work and garden expenses in the spring.
These are the most important tasks in your yard
Clear away any dead plants in the yard or garden. Cut back perennials once they’ve died back after the first few frosts, and take the dead plant materials to your compost pile or green waste can. Compost or till under old vegetable plants in your garden.
Remove any old fruit that is still on your fruit trees and any fruit on the ground, as well. You’ll be getting rid of potential pests and diseases that like to spend the winter in old fruit, and as a bonus, your trees will be more pleasant to work around at pruning time next spring without old, mushy fruit on the ground.
Clean out the weeds in your garden and landscape. The more weeds you remove now, the fewer weeds you’ll deal with next year. Weeds can also harbor diseases and pests over the winter, so removing as many weeds as you can now will reduce your work and problems next year.
Once the essentials are done, there are other things you can do to reduce your work, protect your trees and shrubs, and save some money in next year’s landscape.
Remove stakes, hoses, trellises and row covers, and store them where they’ll be protected from the elements. Clean and sharpen your tools, and store them safely, too, so that they’re ready to use next year.
Fall isn’t the time to do any routine pruning, but pruning out broken or diseased twigs and branches from shade trees or fruit trees can be done now.
Deep water your evergreen trees and shrubs in late November before our soils freeze so that your woody plants go into winter well-hydrated. Also, make sure there is a good layer of mulch over the soil to hold in moisture and slow down the freezing of the soil. Both of these measures will help your trees and shrubs handle the dry winter winds that pull moisture out of evergreen leaves and needles.
There are a few pests that will overwinter in garden soil. You can reduce their populations by exposing them to the elements with some light, shallow tillage with a rake or shovel after we’ve had a few hard freezes.
Fall is also a good time to get a head start on your spring gardening. If you do your soil preparation now while the weather is drier, you’ll be able to start your spring garden sooner in the spring.